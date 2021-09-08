CDC adds Jamaica and Sri Lanka to Covid-19 ‘very high’ travel risk list





(CNN) Two tropical islands in the far half of the world far away and popular with tourists — Jamaica in the Caribbean and Sri Lanka in South Asia — are now among the most dangerous destinations for travelers. This is according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list of travel tips , which was updated on Tuesday. Also joining the inflated list of highest risk during a global wave of Delta variant cases is the isolated Brunei nation on the island of Borneo. People should avoid traveling to places designated with the announcement “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High”, recommends CDC. Anyone who has to travel should first be fully vaccinated, the agency advises. How the CDC ranks nations An aerial view of Kingston, Jamaica. The popular Caribbean island has been hit by an increase in Covid-19 cases recently. Valery Sharifulin / TASS / Getty Images The CDC evolving list of travel announcements ranges from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”). Destinations that fall into the “Covid-19 Very High” Category 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, according to CDC criteria. Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. Jamaica’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has had a low number so far, with only 19 doses given per 100 people as of Tuesday. Has been in a series of curfews since the end of August with “no movement” days in the hope of slowing down the spread of the virus. Sri Lanka has seen an increase in cases recently despite having one of the strongest vaccination campaigns in Asia, with 102 doses administered per 100 people as of Tuesday. By comparison, its much larger neighbor, India, has given only 49 doses per 100 people. Other destinations known at Level 4 A view of the Peloponnese in Greece, which is at the highest risk level of the CDC. Suzanne Plunkett / CNN Some of the most visited holiday destinations around the world occupy a place on the CDC Level 4 list. This includes Covid-devastated Brazil, which has occupied a place there for months. Other nations currently recognized as having the highest risk include: – Bahamas

– Costa Rica

– France

– Greece

– Iceland

– Ireland

– Malaysia

– Portugal

– South Africa

– Spain

– Thailand

– Turkey

— United Kingdom. you you can click here to see all Level 4 nations, plus the other three levels as well. Level 3: High risk Also Tuesday, 10 nations were newly nominated in the CDC “Level 3: Covid-19 High” category. A big popular move in the luxury travel group was the small Caribbean resort island, Anguilla. It was at “Level 1: Low” and had maintained strict protocols for the arrival of tourists throughout the pandemic. Visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter and still have to do a Covid-19 test and quarantine. The other places that went up to Level 3 on Tuesday were: – Antigua and Barbuda (from level 2)

– Benin (from Level 1)

– Ghana (from level 2)

– Grenada (Level 1)

– Turks and Caicos Islands (above level 2) A view of an Amsterdam canal on 19 August. The Netherlands moved to the CDC Level 3 on Tuesday, an improvement over the previous Level 4 placement. Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto / Getty Images A move to Level 3 was in fact good news and a sign of progress for the UAE, which had been at Level 4. The other nations that went from Level 4 to Level 3 were: – Guinea-Bissau

– Malta

– The Netherlands Have you not been vaccinated? Dont go In her broader travel instructions , The CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some Covid variants.” 19, “said the agency.

