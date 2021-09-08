The report highlights the highlights of World Food Safety Day

More than 300 events were held in 90 countries promoting the Third World Food Safety Day, according to a new report.

International organizations, governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations, academics and individuals organized mostly virtual meetings to mark the day promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The theme of the annual day on June 7 was Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow. ”The COVID-19 pandemic meant, for the second time, that many observations were online. The idea for such a day was raised at a session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission in 2016 and approved by the UN General Assembly in 2018.

In total, there were 4,050 World Food Safety Day tweets, 6,403 retweets, 3,114 likes and 681 responses from 4,194 Twitter accounts in 2021. According to Facebook, 24,000 people posted that day.

Action before and after WFSD

A campaign launched in February with a live broadcast on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn, featuring stories from around the world. A guide to World Food Safety Day was published a month later in six languages.

The International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) organized three webinars at the end of April. These 30-minute sessions presented in English, French and Spanish attracted more than 100 members and recordings received more than 150 views.

The CEOs and leading scientists of FAO and WHO celebrated the day with covered topics including the role of science and the importance of technology.

Ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September, the WHO hosted a series of health talks in June about the role of food security in the wider food system. These included a virtual discussion about WHO plans to have food security as an indicator of the Sustainable Development Goal.

Markus Lipp, senior food safety officer at FAO, said that where food is unsafe, hunger will continue.

Where food is unsafe, people — especially children — will never reach their full potential as health and well-being will be left out of reach; where food is unsafe, farmers and food producers cannot sell their goods in international markets. After air and water, food is the third most basic and most urgent human need. And to ensure our food is safe, every single person should do their part every day, he said.

Highlights of Africa and America

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, Frank Yiannas, attended the live 24-hour National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) event hosted by Environmental Health Australia (EHA).

Students and staff at the Kansas State University Institute of Food Science prepared a podcast and a video on the importance of food safety.

In Africa, FAO, WHO, the World Food Program (WFP) and the FAO / WHO Coordinating Committee for Africa (CCAFRICA) organized a webinar.

Based on WHO estimates published in 2015, 91 million Africans get sick from foodborne illnesses each year and 137,000 die. Diseases are mainly caused by cassava cyanide, aflatoxins, food cholera and E. coli.

In the Middle East and North Africa, the Qatari Ministry of Health illuminated its building in orange as a visual celebration of World Food Safety Day.

FAO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean (RLC), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Inter-American Institute for Agricultural Cooperation (IICA), Regional International Organization for Agricultural Health (OIRSA), and FAO / WHO Coordinating Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean (CCLAC) hosted a two-day webinar with 3,800 participants.

Focus on Asia and Europe

In the Asia-Pacific region, FAO, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the WFP, the WHO and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) held a meeting of some 800 participants from 69 countries.

The FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia and the WHO Regional Office for Europe hosted a webinar for World Food Safety Day with Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, saying that the number of people who get sick or die from unsafe food is dizzying and unacceptable.

Luz Maria De-Regil, head of the unit, multi-sectoral action in food systems at the WHO, said the magnitude of the public health burden from food-borne diseases is comparable to that of malaria or HIV AIDS.

When food safety improves, hunger and malnutrition decrease. When food is safe, children get the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development. When foodborne illness is prevented, children and adults lose fewer days in school and work, improving their current and future profit potential, she said.

World Food Safety Day aims to bring about change globally, regionally, nationally and locally. More than just one day, it launches a year-long campaign to improve food security and is a way to maintain momentum, according to FAO and WHO. The campaign will mark its fourth year in 2022.

Efforts will be strengthened with updated FAO and WHO food security strategies, both planned for next year, to respond to current and emerging issues more effectively and reduce the burden of disease-causing from food.

