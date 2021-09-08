Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan in all development indices, says the Minister of Information





It was destroyed by the Pakistani military, but emerged as a model of socio-economic development



Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan in the development index, said Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud. Speaking at the launch of a book entitled, A commentary on the Bangladesh war, by UL Baruah, z. Mahmud said his country was destroyed by the Pakistani military, but after the liberation in 1971, he emerged as a model of socio-economic development for countries in Asia and Africa. Today where Bangladesh stands and where Pakistan stands. In the economic index, in the social index and in the human index in the whole index – we have passed Pakistan. Our foreign exchange reserves are more than double that of Pakistan. Our life expectancy is 73 years and in Pakistan it is 67 years, Mr. Mahmud told the Indian Council on World Affairs, comparing the development benefits that Bangladesh has achieved in the last five decades. Personal raid experience Mr Mahmoud is visiting India as part of a bilateral celebration to mark the centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh who led the struggle for independence from Pakistan. The minister recalled his personal experience of surviving attacks by the Pakistani army against Mukti Yoddhas or guerrilla fighters in Chittagong. The memories of 1971 are the most vivid memories of my life that can never be erased, said Mr. Mahmud recalling the war months chronicled by UL Baruah, who at the time served as Director of Foreign Radio Services. all over India With Baruah showed with examples and arguments the dissolution of the theory of the two nations of Jinnah and recorded the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military personnel against the men, women and children of East Pakistan since after December 16, 1971, it became Bangladesh. His reports contradicted the Pakistani narrative as the defender of Islam in the subcontinent, and showed that behind this argument West Pakistan had in fact established an exploitative relationship with East Pakistan, which reflected colonial engagement. Expressions of gratitude Clearly written submissions by the author proved the power of radio in a war situation in which India had to win the battle of minds as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had to convince some world leaders of the need to stop Pakistan’s military campaign against civilians in East Pakistan. of Baruahs on All India Radio helped raise awareness of the situation in Dhaka. The submissions were translated into many languages ​​and broadcast by AIR serving a strategic purpose. Mr Mahmud chose the occasion to express the gratitude of the Bangladeshi government for the role played by Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh. I would like to record, on this occasion, in this country the Indian Council of World Affairs my thanks and gratitude to those who fought for Bangladesh and its liberation. The people of India gave shelter to ten million people from Bangladesh. We will remain grateful as long as Bangladesh remains, Mr Mahmud said.

