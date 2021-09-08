Students return to class today

Students return to the classroom in most of the province today, and while administrators are hoping for a return as close to normal as possible, COVID-19 is still at the top of the mind.

In addition to the three schools in the Northern Peninsula, the school year is starting in most of the province under a low-risk scenario.

Low risk means that while students no longer need to wear masks at school or on the bus, they are still encouraged to do so.

Education Minister Tom Osborne will be in St. Louis. John Boscoe at Shea Heights this morning.

He says in terms of the school bus and class sizes have returned to normal.

All of this changes if the COVID situation changes and Public Health dictates otherwise.

Meanwhile, public health officials are revealing how many students are returning to the fully vaccinated school.

Students 12 years and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine. The province made an effort over the summer to vaccinate as many children as possible before the start of the school year.

Chief Health Officer Dr Janice Fitzgerald says getting the vaccine has been good in the 12-19 age group.

She says about 70 percent are fully vaccinated and about 84 percent have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, vaccines for children under the age of 12 may not be available for another year.