Paris attacks: High security after unprecedented trial of suspects in 2015 terrorist attacks begins





About 130 people were killed and hundreds injured when suicide vest gunmen targeted six bars and restaurants. Bataclan Concert Hall and a sports stadium, leaving deep wounds in the psyche of the nation.

“That night plunged us all into horror and ugliness,” Jean-Pierre Albertini, whose 39-year-old son Stephane was killed in the Bataclan concert hall, told Reuters.

With police on high alert, roads will be cut off for cars and pedestrians around the Palais de Justice courthouse on an island in central Paris, with the surrounding banks of the Seine also off-limits.

Those authorized to attend the trial will have to go through multiple checkpoints before being allowed into a specially constructed courtroom and other rooms where hearings will be broadcast.

The trial will last nine months, with about 1,800 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers participating in what Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has described as an unprecedented court marathon. The decision is expected in late May. Most of the accused, incl Salah Abdeslam , The 31-year-old French-Moroccan who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks, faces life in prison if found guilty. The other suspects, six of whom will be tried in absentia, are accused of helping secure weapons and cars or playing a role in organizing the attacks. “What interests me in court is the testimony of other survivors … (to) hear how they are coping over the last six years,” said 48-year-old Jerome Barthelemy. “As for the accused, I do not even expect them to speak.” A Bataclan attack survivor, Barthelemy said he was fine now but had suffered from depression and anxiety. Responsibility for the killings was claimed by ISIS, which had asked its followers to attack France for its involvement in the fight against the group in Iraq and Syria.

