COVID-19: Active cases drop as Saskatchewan reports 1 new death, 305 new cases





It’s another day with at least 300 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. On Tuesday, the provincial government announced a new death, 305 new infections with COVID-19 and 372 others cured. The total death toll in the province has risen to 613. New cases were found in the following areas: far northwest: nine

away from the north center: two

far northeast: 37

northwest: 35

central north: 39

northeast: 18

Saskatoon: 84

western center: five

central east: 10

Regina: 16

southwest: five

south central: three

southeast: nine Read more: The Nurses’ Union calls for a temporary slowdown in services in Sask. hospital As of Tuesday, the total number of cases reported in Saskatchewan is 56,838, while total recoveries are now at 53,041. The story goes down the ad One figure that stood out from the government update was the amount of new COVID-19 cases last week in Saskatchewan. The data show the province recorded 2,229 new cases during the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, the highest number of new cases Saskatchewan has ever seen in a week since the pandemic began. Trends UBC student says dozens were contracted with COVID-19 after a closed fraternal celebration

Canada is easing travel rules on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know Active cases fell to 3,184, from 3,252 on Monday. This is the first time the province has reported a drop in active cases since August 25. The seven-day average of COVID-19 daily cases continues to rise after the province announced 350, or 29.1 new cases per 100,000. The government said over 38 percent of new cases are in the 19 and under age category, while just over 13 percent of new cases are from fully vaccinated residents. Read more: Declared COVID-19 explosions in Saskatchewan Hospital admissions are also on the rise with 154 individuals admitted to hospital on Tuesday, including 125 hospital admissions and 29 ICU admissions. The government update added that 110 (71.4 percent) of the 154 patients are not fully vaccinated. New daily tests and reported new doses took a hit. The story goes down the ad The province reported 2,185 new daily tests on Tuesday, with 704 tests on Labor Day. In terms of administered doses, they were 294, 712 less than the day before.















2:10

Experts discuss options to raise Sask. vaccination rates





Experts discuss options to raise Sask. vaccination rates

