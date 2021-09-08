International
Ont Southwest. the mayor refuses to support the vaccine passport saying it speaks to many people
President of a small community in west London, Ont. is planning to refuse the province vaccine passport by not attending businesses that do not “welcome” all Ontarians.
Jackie Rombouts, who runs the Township of Warwick, says she is speaking out against it, not because she is against vaccinations. Instead, she says she is upset by the imposed mandate that forces people to take the blow.
“I’m very grateful for the vaccine and that those people who wanted to be vaccinated were able. I’m against mandates that are forcing people to make a decision,” Rombouts said.
She explained to Afternoon Drive on Tuesday that she is hearing from many voters who feel the same way.
Starting Sept. 22, Ontarians will need to prove they are fully vaccinated to enjoy non-essential things, such as eating indoors or going to the movies. A system that uses QR codes and a verification application will be out a month later.
“This is my opinion and only my opinion,” Rombouts said. “I need this to be very clear. My council had nothing to do with this initiative and I would expect the Township of Warwick to continue to adhere to the provincial rules as we have been instructed to do.”
The mayor had posted her statement on social media and says she is shocked by the response she has received.
My Statement Regarding Ontario Covid Vaccine Passports 19. # Free Fortress #onpoli #Vaccines Optional pic.twitter.com/gSbgytbZBs
The mayors of other small towns disagree
Thames Center President Alison Warwick is “struggling” with Rombouts’ stance and disagrees with her refusal to participate in organizations or businesses mandated by the province to apply for a vaccine passport.
“Those businesses have no choice,” Warwick said Tuesday. “The province has told them they should have this policy that includes the vaccine passport. So being able to say you are not protecting those businesses, to me, is very confusing.”
“These are strange times and we are polarizing people when we say such things and many times municipalities do not have elections,” she said. “They must follow what the province has ordered.”
Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, the mayor of Lucan Biddulph, admitted that she “struggled with the idea of a passport and what it all means”, but eventually agrees with the province’s program.
She declined to comment on the Rombouts statement, but explained that “many times we are asked to do things we do not like, but we do them for a sense of duty”.
As mayor, Rombouts sits on the Lambton Public Health board. When asked if she intended to retire, she said she would not.
Listen to the full interview with Jackie Rombout:
Afternoon trip5:46Mayor of Warwick on vaccine passports
