The third school year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic begins for some Ontario boards

Teachers and parents shared photos of masked students, regular classrooms and hectic schoolyards on Tuesday as the third school year affected by COVID-19 began for many Ontario students.

Classes resumed on boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the Niagara County School Board, and the Halton County School Board. Other boards, including the largest board, the Toronto County School Board, will begin classes Thursday.

“My girls were very excited when they saw sidewalks filled with children walking with their backpacks, friends, guards and teachers today,” a Halton Region parent tweeted, with a photo of the two young girls walking on a tree-lined sidewalk, carrying backpacks.

“Even with masks and screening forms, it felt so normal. It’s been a long time and they can’t wait to go back to school!”

COVID-19: Unvaccinated school staff in Ontario will need to be tested twice a week

A photo from Aldershot High School in Burlington, Ont., Showed groups of students standing in the middle of the school football field, under a clear sky and bright September sun.

“Orientation of the Class 9 League! Full of energy and enthusiasm! “The school principal, Rebecca Newcombe, posted on Twitter next to the photo.

Silver Creek Public School, an elementary school in Georgetown, Ont., Shared a photo of masked students in the school yard lined up behind teachers raising blackboards.

“We are very happy to have our students again!” the school wrote.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the province’s investment in school ventilation on Tuesday as he marked the return to personal or distance learning for many students.

“Our prudent plan is designed to minimize breakdown and maximize safety – with a focus on ventilation improvements – so your children can continue learning throughout the year,” Lecce said in a statement.

He also called on students to “stay vigilant” in the face of the ongoing health crisis.

The provincial Ministry of Education has sent instructions to schools in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which includes requirements for staff and students to self-test for COVID-19 daily and wear masks inside.

The ministry has also demanded that all boards provide a distance learning opportunity for students who do not feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.

The province recently removed ‘liquid nose’ and ‘headache’ from the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require children to stay home from school and be tested for COVID-19.

Some school boards in Ontario have individual approaches to 'learning loss' as classes approach

Vaccination is not mandatory for eligible teachers or students under the Ontario’s school plan, which also allows them to resume extracurricular activities and field trips.

Last month, the Ontario government announced that all schools without mechanical ventilation systems would be equipped with an independent HEPA unit to return to classrooms.

At the time, Lecce said about 70 percent of schools in the province already had mechanical ventilation. About 50,000 HEPA units were in use in facilities without mechanical ventilation, with an additional $ 25 million to buy enough for each classroom and other learning spaces, such as gyms and libraries, he said.

Small and high school classes would also receive a HEPA unit regardless of the school ventilation system because children of that age are not required to wear masks in schools, he said.

