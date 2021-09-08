Hurricane Larry may leave for Newfoundland on Friday, but unsafe trail







Increase the article font size or+ East Newfoundland residents are warning that Hurricane Larry could have an impact on the Avalon Peninsula on Friday. The Canadian Hurricane Center in Halifax has issued a tropical cyclone statement, saying some weather models are suggesting the storm will remain high at sea, while others indicate it will travel across the peninsula, which includes St. John. The big hurricane was producing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour on Tuesday as it headed north toward Bermuda. READ MM MORE: US is investigating about 350 oil spill reports in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida Forecasters say the storm could turn into a post-tropical storm as a low-pressure trough approaches Atlantic Canada from the west, which could intensify the storm again — but this scenario seems unlikely. Trends Trudeau attack not surprising, experts say, warning of future violence against politicians

Canada is easing travel rules on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know The story goes down the ad Large hurricane-driven ocean waves will arrive Thursday along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and south of Newfoundland. As a result, the Big Banks’ naval circle can expect strong winds and big waves later in the week.















This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 7, 2021. © 2021 Canadian Press



