



BERLIN Angela Merkel has said she wanted to stay out of the election campaign to replace her as Germany’s chancellor. But with her party polls at record lows, Ms Merkel used a speech in the German parliament on Tuesday to beg Germans to keep the Christian Democrats in power. Since late July, conservative Christian Democrats and their Bavarian-only Christian Social Union partner have been steadily falling in the polls as their candidate to replace Merkel, Armin Laschet, has struggled to overcome a series of popular blunders. his is falling. The situation has become so alarming that Ms Merkel has given up on claiming to be a passerby, and in recent weeks she has used her voice and platform to try to find support for Mr Laschet and distance himself from his main rival, Olaf Scholz.

Mr. Scholz, Minister of Finance of Germany and Mrs. Chancellor Merkel, has been seeing his popularity grow, along with that of his center-left Social Democratic Party often positioning himself as the true successor to the chancellor under whom he has ruled since 2017. Me

In a bid to oust support, Mr Laschet has warned that a government led by Mr Scholz could oust the country from its current centrist course, especially if it includes the Left Party in any ruling coalition. The Left Party has repeatedly denied Germany’s participation in NATO missions and has questioned whether the alliance should exist.

Merkel, who is not seeking another term in office, echoed that warning on Tuesday in what is likely to be her last speech to parliament as chancellor, urging voters to back up their support for God. Laschet when they go to the polls on September 26 to elect a new government. It is the first time since the founding of modern Germany in 1949 that the incumbent chancellor is voluntarily relinquishing power. Within a few days, our citizens must make a choice: either between a government with the Social Democrats and the Greens, which accepts support from the Left Party, or at least does not rule it out, said Merkel, or a German government led by The Christian Democrats and the Christian Social Union, with Armin Laschet as chancellor.

Despite Ms. Merkel’s intentions to stay out of the campaign, Tuesday’s remarks were not the first time she has risen to help her wealth-scoring parties. On August 20, when Mr. Laschet tried to resume his election campaign towards the last few weeks, Ms. Merkel praised, among other things, his Christianity as his guiding moral compass. However, his fortune failed to return. Last week, Mr Laschet introduced a team of expert advisers he hoped would increase his number, but that seems to have had little impact. Polls published this week have shown that the Laschets party is trying to hold 20 percent to support a previously unimaginable position for a party that has ruled Germany for all but two of the last seven decades.

Merkel also attacked Scholz, who during a campaign speech last week described the 50 million Germans who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as guinea pigs who had proven vaccine safety. We were guinea pigs for those waiting, Scholz told a radio station in North Rhine-Westphalia. As one of 50 million, I can say, it went well! Please join us! In her speech on Tuesday, Ms Merkel replied: “Certainly none of us who have been vaccinated is in any way a guinea pig,” she said, adding that all vaccines had undergone the necessary testing to be approved.

Mr Scholz defended his comment as a generous attempt to persuade more people to get their vaccination against Covid-19. If some people do not want to laugh, but get upset, maybe it has to do with their ratings in polls that are not very funny, he said. During the traditional rivals of the center-right Conservatives, the Social Democrats spent 12 of Ms Merkel nearly 16 years in government as a small coalition partner in her government, influencing many of the policies adopted, such as a national minimum wage and billions in Covid relief. Mr Scholz, who was initially sacked as a potential candidate for chancellor, has surprised the Conservatives with his strong showing. Leading the race, the Christian Democrats thought their biggest challenge would be the Green Party and its 40-year-old candidate, Annalena Baerbock, who has campaigned with a promise to kick off an era of change. Mr Scholz, 63, has realized that after four conditions of relative prosperity and stability under Mrs Merkel, Germans still value a sense of security. He has focused his campaign on the promise of securing jobs and working to increase social stability by fighting child poverty and keeping housing prices under control. A fresh start is needed, Scholz told Parliament on Tuesday. I hope and I am sure it will succeed. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting.

