International
BC records 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 other deaths over the long weekend
UN health officials reported 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths during the long weekend of Labor Day.
In a written statement, provincial governments said there are currently 5,465 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC
A total of 255 people are in hospital, with 126 in intensive care.
Overall hospital admissions, which usually lag behind the rise and fall in new cases, are nearly 36 percent from last Tuesday, when 187 people were hospitalized with the disease.
The number of patients in intensive care is about 22 percent from 103 that was a week ago.
The number of provincial deaths from the disease is now 1,842, out of 170,750 cases confirmed so far.
To date, 7.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.59 million second doses.
On September 7, Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from around the world, allowing them to cross the country14-day quarantinerequest.
The opening of the borders to fully vaccinated foreigners comes as Canadians are in the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with a number of casesrising upsince the end of July.Most cases and hospitalizations are in placeamong unvaccinated peoplewith
Foreign travelers will have to meet a number of requirements to enter Canada and overcome quarantine.
They must be fully vaccinated with a Health-Canada approved vaccine at least two weeks before arrival and must submit their travel information usingArriveCAN applicationor byonline registrationwithin 72 hours before their arrival.
The BC vaccine card was also officially unveiled on Tuesday, which will be used to participate in restaurants, gyms, theaters and other non-core activities.
From September 13 to October 24, partially and fully vaccinated people will be able to enter these facilities and events.
Starting October 24, people will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses at least seven days before entering these countries.
Restrictions remain in BC
While borders are open to international travelers, there are still restrictions in the Northern and Internal Health regions of British Columbia.
On Monday, Northern Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George, BC
The health authority says six patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
As of today, personal gatherings in homes in the Northern Health region are limited to one extra family or five guests. Outdoor meetings will be limited to 50 people, and organized outdoor events of more than 200 people will require a COVID-19 safety plan.
Residents in the Internal Health region are under similar restrictions due to a recent increase in cases in that area, and health officials have recommended that you do not travel to the region to reduce the potential spread.
The regional distribution of new cases over the long weekend is as follows:
- 838 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 1,714 active cases.
- 705 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,530 total active cases.
- 368 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 1,010 active cases.
- 202 new cases in Island Health, which has 501 total active cases.
- 312 new cases in Northern Health, which has 703 total active cases.
- No new cases have been reported among people residing outside Canada, a group that has seven active cases.
Six of the 15 deaths reported Tuesday were in the Internal Health region and four in the Island Health region.
British Colombians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:
People can also be immunized while walking to clinics across the province.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-sept7-1.6166859
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com