Trial begins during November 2015 Terrorist attacks in Paris





PARIS Marilyn Garnier, a survivor of a terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, can never forget that evening. It was November 13, 2015. Fireworks noises erupted in the back of the crowd. Her partner pushed her to the floor, where they sat, overcome by the smell of blood and gunpowder. Gunshots fired a deadly silence. At that moment, you do not think you will survive, recalls Mrs. Garnier, now 30 years old. Nearly six years later, the historic trial of those behind the 2015 attacks, which, in addition to Bataclan, targeted an area outside the Frances national football stadium and the terraces of cafes and restaurants in central Paris, began on Wednesday in the French capital. It is expected to last a record nine months.

Of the 10 attackers, nine were killed. Most carried out suicide bombings or were killed by police, including in an exchange of fire a few days later when authorities raided a hiding place north of Paris. Twenty people will be tried by a panel of judges, including Salah Abdeslam, who prosecutors say is the only surviving attacker, and others who are accused of helping plan and coordinate the attacks. Kur z. Abdeslam, who arrived at the court on Wednesday under close police escort, was asked by the presiding judge to confirm his name, he began by saying: There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger. I have given up all professions to become a fighter for the Islamic State, Mr. Abdeslam, wearing a black blouse and a black face mask, said when asked about his work. Over 300 lawyers and nearly 1,800 plaintiffs will attend the trial. A courtroom with space for 550 people was built specifically for monumental proceedings, which will be the first to be accessible to plaintiffs on a live internet radio. It will also be one of the rare trials in France to be filmed.

The trial of all the superlatives, said ric Dupond-Moretti, the French justice minister this week in court in le de la Cit, an island in the Seine River that will be partially closed by police for the duration of the trial. The longest trial in our history, he added. On Wednesday, the court, surrounded by the checkpoint, was filled with journalists and police officers locked in cameras, with dogs sniffing bombs. Plaintiffs were offered ropes indicating their willingness to speak to the green news media for yes, red for no. As the November 2015 attacks saw France unite in mourning, it also aroused deep fear. The attacks came months after deadly shootings at a kosher supermarket and the offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, and deep wounds in French society that have not yet fully healed. Unresolved debates continue over the country of Islam in France, immigration and the balance between security and civil liberties. Franois Hollande, the socialist president of France at the time of the attacks, has i said The Parisian that his time in office, whether I like it or not, bears traces of what happened on November 13, and, in general, of Islamic terrorism. “Every time a new terrorist attack occurs, he plunges me back into that dark night,” said Mr Hollande, who will testify in court, the first of a former president.

For some survivors, a slammed door or a reverse car may be all it takes. Mrs. Garnier escaped from Bataclan unharmed after exploding on an emergency exit. But she wants to see the accused in person and wants the world to understand what the victims went through: exhausting hyper-vigilance, endless medical procedures, administrative barriers to getting compensation from Official France Victims Fund, isolation from friends and family, broken career.

To gauge the real impact this event had on our lives, Ms. Garnier said. So they really realize that six years later, it is still very, very close. Stphanie Zarev, 48, who was also in Bataclan that night, said for years she was plagued by panic attacks and relapses. She has avoided watching or reading the attacks. But now, she said, I need to know. She hopes the evidence will help her understand how the attacks came about. Her fear is that the trial, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and coinciding with France’s 2022 presidential election, will be used to gain political points. While France has averted a massive attack of victims since the truck massacre in Nice in 2016, a series of smaller-scale strikes and shootings have kept fears of terrorism particularly sharp. In France, there was a money before and after November 13, 2015, just as in the United States there was a money before and after 9/11, said Georges Fenech, a former lawmaker who ran a parliamentary inquiry into the 2015 attacks who found failures by the French security services. In both cases, we were victims of new forms of terrorist threats that were previously unknown, and that challenged all of our strategies, he said, acknowledging that France, which has adopted a series of anti-terrorism and anti-extremism bills in recent years, had decided many of the recommendations of the investigation. The November 13 attackers were mostly French nationals who, in a carefully orchestrated plot, had traveled to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria for military training before returning to France.

The men charged in court, who are mostly in their 20s and 30s, face a range of charges, including complicity in the murder and hostage-taking of Bataclan attackers held hostage in the concert hall for several hours, as well as organizing a terrorist plot. Most face sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison. Prosecutors say many of the defendants helped the Nov. 13 attackers by renting shelters to hide weapons and explosives, taking cell members across borders or securing cash and fake documents. Fourteen will attend the trial in person after being arrested mainly in France and Belgium, while six others still wanted for arrest will be tried in absentia. Some are believed to have been killed by Western airstrikes against territory ISIS used to control Iraq and Syria, including Oussama Atar, a Belgian-Moroccan whom investigators suspect of planning the attacks, and Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain, two French jihadists who registered the groups claiming responsibility for the killings. Only Mr. Abdeslam is directly charged with murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. Mr Abdeslam, a French national of Moroccan descent living in Belgium, played a key role in the attack, prosecutors say, but did not detonate his explosive vest. Investigators believe he did not function and that he fled in the hours that followed, prompting a month-long search. Mr. Abdeslam did not cooperate with investigators. At a trial in 2018 in Belgium, where he was convicted of shooting officers in Brussels while on the run, he barely said a word. However, plaintiffs like Fabienne Kirchheim, whose brother Jean-Jacques Kirchheim, 44, was killed in Bataclan in the hope that justice would be served.

Through these attacks, the values ​​of the Republic were attacked, Ms. Kirchheim said. Now I expect the same Republic to judge and punish, justly and democratically, those attackers.

Others have mixed feelings in the spotlight. Karena Garnier, another Bataclan survivor, feared trial and had no intention of becoming a plaintiff. Attention in court felt like a great invasion of privacy of this tragic event that happened to me, said Ms. Garnier, 45, an American resident of France. But after talking to others in a group of victims she belongs to, she said she changed her mind, even if the trial does not erase years of therapy, distressing anxiety or periods of brain fog that disrupt work. It ‘s really just to get a shutdown, she said. And be there for my friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/08/world/europe/paris-terror-attacks-trial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos