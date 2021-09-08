International
These are the most expensive elections in Canada
This story came from audience members, like you, who contacted us. Send us your questions and tips about the story. We are listening: [email protected]
When Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau asked Governor General Mary May Simon to dissolve Parliament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged what are considered to be the most expensive federal election in Canada ever.
Elections Canada is projecting a $ 610 million price tag for its 36-day campaign.
In 2019, the election cost $ 502.4 million. So why, two years later, is it costing approximately $ 100 million more?
“A lot of things go in the direction of a choice you may not see,” said Holly Ann Garnett, a professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada.
“Essentially, elections are some of the biggest mass mobilizations of citizens.”
Pandemic measures raise the price
Several factors are at play. First, holding elections in a pandemic requires additional security measures.
“This will be the uniqueness of this election,” said Marc Mayrand, the former Chief Electoral Officer for the 2007-2016 Canadian Election.
“This means that Election Canada needs to establish new procedures, perhaps hire a little more staff, make sure protocols are followed, and invest in some equipment.”
A fact sheet posted on the Canada Election website from November 2020 estimated the costs for pandemic security material (such as masks, plastic separators and cleaners), adjustments to the e-mail voting system, and a voter information campaign cost approximately $ 52 million.
Election Canada said it has since received some safety materials from a Canadian Public Health Agency and Health Canada stocks at no cost.
At this point, Elections Canada says the overall cost is unpredictable and will depend on pandemic status.
Inflation and a growing population
There are other factors over which Canada Elections has little or no control, including other eligible voters, Mayrand says.
“I doubt we will see nearly a million more voters in the previous election,” he said.
The suggested population growth is a contributing factor as well as more people reaching voting age.
Another factor is inflation.
This election campaign is unique because it is being held during a period of rising inflation, which is likely to increase completion, Mayrand points out.
Elections Canada also relies on service providers like telecommunications companies for wifi and Canada Post to send voter cards and special ballots. The costs of those services can vary from election to election.
Legislative changes are another feature. For example, by the 2015 elections, 30 new votes had been added to the electoral map, which is part of the reason for the $ 170 million price increase from 2011 to 2015.
Another contributor was the duration of those elections. At 78 days, it was the longest in recent history.
The main costs of running elections
In each election, what tends to cost the most is the payment of workers and the renting of office space for officers returned to 338 drives and seats for 20,000 temporary polling stations.
“Elections in Canada during elections have probably the largest number of service points of any organization,” Mayrand said.
By comparison, McDonald’s has about 1,400 seats nationwide.
Other costs include supplies needed to set up polling stations such as computers, telephones, signs, pencils and ballot papers.
Consider the price of a regular ballot. It costs approximately seven cents per piece of ballot paper and approximately 10 cents to print each, depending on the number of candidates and the place of boarding, for example.
Elections Canada says up to 40 million ballots can be printed for this election.
With 17 cents per vote, that’s a cost of $ 6.8 million alone.
Why so many ballots? Ballots are ordered for every voter, not just those expected to vote. Elections Canada does not redistribute unused ballots from previous polls because they are stamped with other paperwork until counting begins on election night.
Where does the money come from
So who pays for it? Taxpayers.
The Chief Electoral Officer has the financial authority to extract directly from the federal government consolidated revenue fund to ensure that Election Canada can respond to an election call at any time and remain independent of the day government.
This fund consists of taxes and other sources of revenue collected by the government, such as fees and fines.
The Chief Electoral Officer does not need prior approval from Parliament, other than the money reserved to pay the salaries of permanent employees.
“If we want to defend our democracy and have a really healthy and strong democracy, then we will have to spend money to ensure we have high quality elections,” Garnett said.
Want to know more about the cost of running an election? Watch this video.
Do you have any questions about the federal election? Send it to [email protected] or leave it in the comments. We are responding as much as possible by election day. You can read our answers to other election-related questions herewith
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-expensive-cost-1.6164267
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]