These are the most expensive elections in Canada

When Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau asked Governor General Mary May Simon to dissolve Parliament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged what are considered to be the most expensive federal election in Canada ever.

Elections Canada is projecting a $ 610 million price tag for its 36-day campaign.

In 2019, the election cost $ 502.4 million. So why, two years later, is it costing approximately $ 100 million more?

“A lot of things go in the direction of a choice you may not see,” said Holly Ann Garnett, a professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada.

“Essentially, elections are some of the biggest mass mobilizations of citizens.”

Pandemic measures raise the price

Elections Canada has compiled 411,310 face shields, 18,803,600 and 26,000 KN95 masks to be used at polling stations. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

Several factors are at play. First, holding elections in a pandemic requires additional security measures.

“This will be the uniqueness of this election,” said Marc Mayrand, the former Chief Electoral Officer for the 2007-2016 Canadian Election.

“This means that Election Canada needs to establish new procedures, perhaps hire a little more staff, make sure protocols are followed, and invest in some equipment.”

A fact sheet posted on the Canada Election website from November 2020 estimated the costs for pandemic security material (such as masks, plastic separators and cleaners), adjustments to the e-mail voting system, and a voter information campaign cost approximately $ 52 million.

A look at the special mail voting materials. (Paul Hantiuk / CBC)

Election Canada said it has since received some safety materials from a Canadian Public Health Agency and Health Canada stocks at no cost.

At this point, Elections Canada says the overall cost is unpredictable and will depend on pandemic status.

Inflation and a growing population

There are other factors over which Canada Elections has little or no control, including other eligible voters, Mayrand says.

“I doubt we will see nearly a million more voters in the previous election,” he said.

The suggested population growth is a contributing factor as well as more people reaching voting age.

Another factor is inflation.

This election campaign is unique because it is being held during a period of rising inflation, which is likely to increase completion, Mayrand points out.

Elections Canada also relies on service providers like telecommunications companies for wifi and Canada Post to send voter cards and special ballots. The costs of those services can vary from election to election.

Legislative changes are another feature. For example, by the 2015 elections, 30 new votes had been added to the electoral map, which is part of the reason for the $ 170 million price increase from 2011 to 2015.

Another contributor was the duration of those elections. At 78 days, it was the longest in recent history.

The main costs of running elections

In each election, what tends to cost the most is the payment of workers and the renting of office space for officers returned to 338 drives and seats for 20,000 temporary polling stations.

“Elections in Canada during elections have probably the largest number of service points of any organization,” Mayrand said.

By comparison, McDonald’s has about 1,400 seats nationwide.

Other costs include supplies needed to set up polling stations such as computers, telephones, signs, pencils and ballot papers.

Consider the price of a regular ballot. It costs approximately seven cents per piece of ballot paper and approximately 10 cents to print each, depending on the number of candidates and the place of boarding, for example.

Elections Canada says up to 40 million ballots can be printed for this election.

With 17 cents per vote, that’s a cost of $ 6.8 million alone.

Why so many ballots? Ballots are ordered for every voter, not just those expected to vote. Elections Canada does not redistribute unused ballots from previous polls because they are stamped with other paperwork until counting begins on election night.

Where does the money come from

So who pays for it? Taxpayers.

The Chief Electoral Officer has the financial authority to extract directly from the federal government consolidated revenue fund to ensure that Election Canada can respond to an election call at any time and remain independent of the day government.

This fund consists of taxes and other sources of revenue collected by the government, such as fees and fines.

The Chief Electoral Officer does not need prior approval from Parliament, other than the money reserved to pay the salaries of permanent employees.

“If we want to defend our democracy and have a really healthy and strong democracy, then we will have to spend money to ensure we have high quality elections,” Garnett said.

