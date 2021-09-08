Pro-democracy activists arrested in Hong KongExBulletin



change the title Kin Cheung / AP

Kin Cheung / AP

HONG KONG Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four leaders of the group that organized the city’s annual Tiananmen Square commemorations after they refused to cooperate in a national security investigation, the group said.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements had openly challenged the implementation of a 14-month national security law, saying police were arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents.

Chow Hang-tung, one of four detainees and an alliance vice president, began a series of Facebook posts shortly before 7 a.m., starting with two live Facebook broadcasts during which she says some people rang the bell. of the door. Chow, a lawyer, appears to be in her office and muffled screams can be heard in the background.

“The worst thing about the arrest is that I have not changed into a new set of clothes or I have not brushed my teeth, will I suffocate in the national security police?” she wrote in a post.

The Alliance is best known for hosting candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The event was attended annually by mass crowds and was the only one in large-scale public commemoration of the June 4 strike on Chinese soil.

Authorities have banned vigils for the past two years, citing public health risks due to the pandemic, though critics believe the ban is part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Alliance leaders handed a letter to police on Tuesday rejecting a request for details on the group’s operations and finances. Police warned that non-compliance could result in a fine of up to $ 100,000 Hong Kong ($ 12,900) and six months in prison.



change the title Kin Cheung / AP

Kin Cheung / AP

Police on Wednesday confirmed that they arrested three men and a woman between the ages of 36 and 57 for failing to provide information in accordance with national security law. Police did not identify them.

China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office issued a statement saying the arrests “demonstrated justice and fairness” because those who break the law should be investigated.

Many pro-democracy groups have dispersed

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested since the implementation of the national security law, which prohibits secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign cooperation.

Critics say the law completes the restoration of freedoms not found on the mainland and that Hong Kong was promised could hold for 50 years after it was handed over by Britain, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Many pro-democracy organizations have disbanded due to security concerns, such as the Civil Human Rights Front, known for staging mass protests on July 1, the day in 1997 when the former British colony surrendered to China. Other groups that have disbanded include the Teachers’ Professional Union, a pro-democracy union for teachers.

The Hong Kong Alliance is one of the few pro-democracy groups in the city that has not yet officially announced its dissolution.

Chow was scheduled to represent pro-democracy activist Gwyneth Ho in court for a conditional hearing, and wrote on Facebook that it is unfortunate that she will not be able to attend. She also posted a picture of the water view outside her office, saying she was looking at it for the last time.

Chow also asked if anyone had any divisive words for him. In less than three hours, supporters left more than 500 comments telling her to take care and thanking her for her work in the alliance.

The other three arrested are Leung Kam-wai, Chan To-wai and Tang Ngai-kwan, the group said. The three, along with Chow, are members of the alliance’s standing committee.

Leaders said on Tuesday that police have no right to request information from the group because it is not a foreign agent and that authorities did not provide sufficient justification for their request.

“This association believes that the issuance of the letter has no legal basis, so we will not provide any information required in the letter,” the committee said.

Police are investigating the alliance on suspicion of working for foreign interests.

Hong Kong leader defends arrests

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that law enforcement agents may seek information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organizations in accordance with the law.

“If someone openly says he will break the law, he cannot call himself a civil society group,” Lam said.

Some of the alliance leaders, including lawyer Albert Ho and activist Lee Cheuk-yan, are already behind bars after being convicted of their roles in unauthorized assemblies.

Alliance members were due to meet on September 25 to discuss and vote on whether or not to dissolve at a general meeting. The alliance said Wednesday that the meeting will continue.