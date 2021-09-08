Death from Nipah virus has officials in the Indian state of Kerala on high alertExBulletin







change the title Shijith. K / AP

Shijith. K / AP NEW DELHI The southern Indian state of Kerala is rapidly stepping up efforts to stop a possible outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to fight the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Kerala is on high alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, prompting health officials to begin tracking contacts and isolate hundreds of people who came in contact with the boy, who died at a hospital on the coast. the city of Kozhikode. On Tuesday, the state health minister told reporters that samples of the eight key contacts had returned negatively. “That these eight instant contacts were tested negative is a great relief,” said Veena George. Nipah, which was first identified during the late 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, can be spread by bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact. There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause rabies, convulsions and vomiting. The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable. The virus has an estimated mortality rate between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO, making it much more deadly than the coronavirus. George said more samples will be tested on Tuesday and that a total of 48 contacts, including eight that have tested negative, are being monitored at a hospital. Officials will also conduct door-to-door surveillance and identify secondary contacts. Over the weekend, the federal government sent a team of experts to Kozhikode to help local officials track down contacts. They also suggested a list of recommendations, including strengthening health infrastructure in case of more cases and alerting neighboring districts. The state took over Nipah in 2018, when more than a dozen people died from the virus. This time, the concern is compounded by the fact that the state has grabbed national titles in recent weeks to see the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in all of India. On Monday, Kerala recorded nearly 20,000 COVID-19 infections out of India’s daily total of 31,222. As cases across the country have fallen after a devastating rise earlier this year, the situation in Kerala remains worrying, with experts warning that the state cannot leave its guard down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/08/1035137211/nipah-virus-india-death-kerala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos