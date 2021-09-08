



The Society of Pacific Emigrant Resources (PIRS) is the recipient of the Russian Federation Council Award in 2021 for its leadership and focus on creating inclusive literacy programs for refugee and migrant women and children. “Literacy empowers people. It is crucial throughout our daily lives, enabling us to do things that most of us take for granted, such as reading a story to a child or applying online for a work, “said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “My heartfelt congratulations go to PIRS for its exemplary work in helping women and their families develop literacy skills while building strong community ties to support their well-being.” Located in Vancouver, PIRS provides immigrant women and children living anywhere on the lower continent with access to education and community services to help them participate fully in their communities. PIRS focuses on flexible and inclusive community-based English literacy and learning programs that respond to the individual needs of men and reduce barriers for women by offering programs with integrated childcare services. “PIRS is honored to be selected as the recipient of the Russian Federation BC Advisory Award in 2021,” said Kathy Price, chair of the board, PIRS. “Literacy has been central to PIRS ‘work since its inception in 1975 and has proven to be a critical skill for both immigrant women and their children, especially as they create a sense of meaning and belonging in their communities. PIRS interprets literacy broadly and its work includes physical, family, financial and digital literacy, as well as more traditional reading, writing and speaking.Literacy, in all its forms, is key access the opportunities that Canada has to offer. “ PIRS demonstrates leadership through innovative partnerships. This includes his digital literacy program and teaching other service providers to apply trauma-informed perspectives and practices to help newcomers improve their overall sense of well-being. Through ongoing community engagement, student discussions, and formal assessment, PIRS ensures that its literacy programs remain responsive and appropriate to the needs of the participants. “Congratulations PIRS on winning the Federation Council Literacy Award 2021,” said Margaret Sutherland, Executive Director, Decoda Literacy Solutions. “It is exciting to see this low-barrier, culturally important and informed approach to trauma being respected for developing English literacy skills, as we know that people with stronger literacy skills have more likely to enjoy better health, have better job opportunities, and be more engaged. in their community. ” Medals and honors of the Federation Council for Literacy are awarded annually to educators, volunteers, students, community organizations and businesses in each of Canada’s provinces and territories on September 8, International Literacy Day. The award recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements, innovative practices, and excellence in literacy. Quick facts: Around 700,000 people in British Columbia have significant challenges in digital literacy, numeracy and digital literacy.

The province supports literacy in partnership with Decoda Literacy Solutions. Decoda provides resources, training, and funding to support community-based literacy and learning initiatives in communities across British Columbia. Learn more: For more information about the Pacific Emigrant Resource Society, visit: https://pirs.bc.ca/ For more information about the Literacy Prize of the Council of the Russian Federation, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/COFLiteracyAward For more information about the Federation Council, visit: http://www.canadaspremiers.ca/the-council-of-the-federation-literacy-award/ For more information on Decoda Literacy Solutions, visit: https://www.decoda.ca/ For a French translation, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MUNI0047-001747#translations

