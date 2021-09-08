Rising national insurance puts the UK on the road to record tax levels





there could be further tax increases, resulting in a permanent increase in the size of the British state and restricting workers and businesses still Independent research organization as well said there could be further tax increases, resulting in a permanent increase in the size of the British state and restricting workers and businesses still recovering from the pandemic with

“Both [government] costs and taxes will increase over the next few years, “IFS said in research published following Johnson’s announcement on Tuesday that it destroyed a 2019 electoral promise not to increase the national income or insurance tax.

“Taxes will reach their highest sustainable level in the UK. This would always be an inevitable consequence of ever-increasing demands on health and social care, and would have eventually occurred, despite the pandemic,” she added.

The tax increases come just six months after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak handed over Britain’s largest tax-raising budget in nearly three decades, removing corporate and personal income tax rates.

The latest changes will push taxes into their most stable part of the UK economy, according to IFS research economist Isabel Stockton, which means workers and businesses will pay more of their tax revenue than never before. The new “Health and Social Care” unveiled on Tuesday will raise nearly $ 36 billion ($ 49.5 billion) over the next three years through an increase in national insurance contributions. National insurance is paid by the vast majority of workers in the UK usually through an automatic pay cut and qualifies them for certain social benefits and state pensions. Under the plan, national insurance contributions will increase by 1.25 percentage points for both employers and employees, achieving a 2.5 percentage point increase in payroll taxes. According to Johnson, the top 14% of the population will pay about half of the revenue raised, with 40% of small businesses and those earning less than $ 9,568 ($ 13,172) a year. paying nothing extra at all. However, workers will “dominate” the burden of the new tax burden, with very few coming from retirees, according to IFS. “This is the latest in a long line of reforms that have shifted the tax burden to the income of people of working age and away from the income of retirees,” said Tom Waters, a senior research economist at IFS. The money is intended to fix a long-running funding crisis in health and social care, which is facing increased demand from an aging population. Johnson described the plan as “the greatest achievement program in the history of [National Health Service], “which is facing a chronic accumulation of non – essential treatments that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. While part of the funding has been earmarked for social care, IFS on Wednesday warned that four decades of experience show that NHS spending plans are “almost always met”. “If history repeats itself, the ‘temporary’ increases in NHS funds announced this week could end up permanently swallowing up the money raised from tax increases, leaving little available for social care,” she added. British government spending emerging from the pandemic will reach a record level in peacetime, according to IFS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/business/national-insurance-rise-uk-tax/index.html

