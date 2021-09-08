The World Health Organization predicts 25% fewer Covid vaccines for the world this year than expected





This forecast, published on Wednesday, predicts 25% less doses compared to the July forecast. The new design prompted a new call from the WHO for rich countries to stop giving stimulants until more people around the world can get the first doses of the vaccine.

Currently, 330 million doses have been shipped to non-compliant countries through COVAX, and 230 million have been shipped to member countries.

In what the report calls the “most likely scenario” for vaccine supply by the end of the year, more than a billion more doses will be made available between September and the end of the year.

“We expect to have another 1.1 billion doses available for distribution now and at the end of the year,” Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, one of COVAX’s constituent groups, told a news conference. Doses will be targeted at 92 lower-income countries.

This forecast would put total vaccine availability across 2021 at 1.4 billion doses, with 1.2 billion available for low-income countries. The most recent forecast from July predicted 1.8 billion total vaccines available in 2021. The new COVAX analysis cited export restrictions in India, production issues with AstraZeneca facilities, Novavax regulatory delays and pending approval of the company vaccine Chinese biopharmaceuticals Clover as stimulants of decline, in addition to production issues with Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Production issues at the J&J Emergency facility (which is scheduled to supply COVAX) have led to delays,” the report said. The Baltimore Emergency Vaccine plant stopped production for months after a mix earlier this year that included ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. “While production has now resumed, production growth combined with the large number of orders for other bilateral customers has led to delayed timelines and lower volumes to be made available to COVAX in 2021.” According to the report, 180 million of the missed doses between the July forecast and the September forecast should have been supplied by Johnson & Johnson. The forecast shows that there will be more doses from two sources: an expected profit of 20 million doses from China’s Sinopharm and an additional 95 million doses in the form of donations. ‘I will not be silent’ WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for wealthy nations to refrain from increasing their vaccinations against Covid-19 until more vaccines are available worldwide – this time, urging countries to wait at least until the end of the year, rather than the end of September. “A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on boosting doses, at least until the end of September, to give priority to vaccinating the most vulnerable people around the world who will not yet receive the dose. “There has been little change in global situations since then,” Tedros told a news conference Wednesday. “So today, I am calling for an extension of the moratorium, at least until the end of the year, to enable each country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population.” Tedros acknowledged that third doses may be needed for those who are most at risk and see their immune systems weaken, “but for now, we do not want to see widespread use of stimulants for healthy people who are completely vaccinated. “ “We have called for vaccine equality from the beginning, not after the richest countries have been cared for. Low- and middle-income countries are not the second or third priority. Their health workers, older people and groups others at risk have the same right to be protected, “Tedros said. “I will not remain silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think that the world’s poorest should be content with waste.” But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated the Biden administration’s view that the United States could provide Americans with Covid-19 boosting vaccines this fall, while at the same time working to provide vaccines for people across the globe. the world, who have not yet received a blow. “Our view is that this is a false choice,” Psaki told reporters at a White House conference. “And the United States has donated and distributed about 140 million doses to over 90 countries – more than any other combined country.” However, Dr Bruce Aylward, senior advisor at Tedros, supported the WHO analysis. “How can we have this commitment from the most powerful countries in the world, the producing countries in the world, the countries with the highest coverage in the world, the producers of the world, and then we have to lower the forecast? So at this point, we have to try and pull every single stop to test and manage the situation, “Aylward said during the conference. “Should there be a moratorium on promoters? Absolutely. Should there be a moratorium on vaccinating people at low risk of serious illness or death? Absolutely,” he said. “Our role is to make sure that we present the arguments and the strongest possible way out of this pandemic, and the way out of this is a moratorium, and it extends because since the last time we called it, “The capital gap has widened, the amount of vaccine available to low-income countries has fallen.”

