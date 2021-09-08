3 New books on lessons from 9/11ExBulletin



change the title Emily Bogle / NPR

Emily Bogle / NPR

So what have we learned in the 20 years since 9/11?

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan spanned most of the last two decades. A war that started extremely well for the US had long since turned out to be messy, frustrating and complicated, expanding to include a wide mix of goals and aspirations that never really went according to plan.

The global war on terrorism. Invasion of Iraq. Building the nation. Black Zone Prisons and Guantanamo Bay. Drone strikes throughout the Islamic world. Quarrels over internal oversight and privacy. The rise of bitter partisan politics in the United States.

Many books have documented these developments, and more are on the way.

Here we show three strong new offerings that provide a detailed account of the events that have largely defined the US role in the world in the first half of the 21st century: The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden by Peter Bergen, Afghanistan Newspapers: A Secret War Story by Craig Whitlock, and Recruiter: Spying and The Lost Art of American Intelligence by Douglas London.

None makes for enjoyable reading, but all offer enlightening lessons.

Lesson One: The US has weakened extremists

After 9/11, the universal fear was that the US would be hit by additional waves of attacks.

But they never happened. According to Bergen, the only deadly attack in the U.S. carried out directly by al-Qaeda or any foreign terrorist group was the 2019 shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station by a visiting Saudi aviation student, which killed three people.

Local Muslim extremists have killed more than 100 Americans, although no one had links to al-Qaeda or other terrorist groups, Bergen adds.

“The United States was isolated from the recurrence of a 9/11 scale attack because Bin Laden’s decision to conduct the operation significantly increased the size, power and funding of the US national security state,” Bergen writes.

Bergen sees this as an underestimated success. But he is a critic of the many ways in which the US has fought terrorism.

Bergen was part of a CNN team that interviewed bin Laden face-to-face in Afghanistan in 1997 when the al-Qaeda leader declared war on the United States. More al-Qaeda attacks followed. The CIA warned the president repeatedly on the eve of 9/11.

After the sub-reaction before 9/11, the US reacted excessively in many of the following ways. Bergen sprinkles detail throughout his book.

There were only 16 people on the US list of “no flights” on September 11. About the time bin Laden died [in 2011], were more than 40,000, “notes Bergen.

Bergen has been tracking every piece related to Bin Laden for a quarter of a century. That includes dumping nearly half a million documents found at the bin Laden compound in Pakistan, where US Navy SEALs killed him.

He wonders if the war in Afghanistan would have played differently if the US had captured or killed bin Laden in the early days when the al-Qaeda leader appeared trapped in the Tora Bora mountains of eastern Afghanistan.

“Ultimately, the Afghan War had begun because the Taliban would not give up on bin Laden, and with bin Laden no longer on the battlefield, much of the energy for the 9/11 revenge would have been dissipated,” Bergen writes. . “A peace deal with the Taliban could have been more achievable in the years immediately after 9/11, if the Taliban alliance with al-Qaeda were no longer an issue.”

Who knows? But it brings us to lesson no. 2.

Lesson Two: The American mission was never clearly defined

In the decade before the 2001 attacks, the US largely ignored Afghanistan as a hopeless mess. However, just one month after the Al Qaeda strike, the US invaded. And a few weeks later, the US-led operation ousted the Taliban from power, dispersed al-Qaeda in the hills and paved the way for the US to help form an allied government.

So fast, so successful. But what was the mission at that point?

IN Newspapers of Afghanistan, Whitlock, a veteran Washington Post reporter, argues that the US never set out on a coherent, achievable strategy.

“Until 2002, few al-Qaeda followers remained in Afghanistan,” Whitlock writes. “The United States and its allies remained fighting the Taliban … So for the next two decades, the war in Afghanistan took place against people who had nothing to do with 9/11.”

The goals changed again and again. They included the development of a capable Afghan army; construction of roads, schools and infrastructure; promoting the rights of women, the media and civil society; tackling corruption; and eradication of opium production.

Whitlock is unsparing in his assessment of former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump as well as US military leaders, saying that all failed to equal the American public.

“American leaders knew that their war strategy was dysfunctional and privately doubted that they could achieve their goals,” he writes. “Yet they confidently told the public year after year that they were making progress and that victory was just on the horizon.”

Whitlock’s book is based on hundreds of “learned” interviews conducted privately by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. When Whitlock learned about them, post sued the US government to release them and eventually won.

Honest interviews are revealing.

“If there has ever been a notion of procrastination, it is Afghanistan,” former State Department official Richard Boucher said in a “lessons learned” interview. “We went from saying that we would get rid of al-Qaeda so that they would not threaten us anymore, saying that we would put an end to the Taliban. [Then we said] “We will get rid of all the groups the Taliban are working with.”

Lesson three: a time to restore priorities

London spent 34 years at the CIA, with the 2001 al-Qaeda attacks falling apart and causing a sharp change of direction in the espionage agency.

For its first 17 years, the CIA highlighted its traditional pursuits by stealing secrets and analyzing them, writes London in The recruiter. But after 9/11, he adds, the priority was to capture and kill terrorists.

“The most damaging impact has been the CIA’s cultural shift from its core identification as the US civilian espionage service to its behavior as a paramilitary organization,” writes London.

He was very much part of this transformation. At the time of his retirement in 2018, he was the head of the CIA on counterterrorism for Afghanistan and the wider region.

Successive US presidents and CIA leaders fell in love with the agency’s growing firepower, whether from drones or reinforced paramilitary operators.

CIA officers took “risks in conflict zones around the world, suffering casualties along the way,” he writes. But he adds that this largely repeated what the military was doing and “came at the expense of gathering the foreign intelligence needed to avoid such crises in the first place”.

The CIA’s emphasis on counter-terrorism operations led to well-documented abuses, such as the navigation of terror suspects in black area prisons.

London accepts these stains, but devotes more time to less obvious consequences. He says the top ranks of the CIA are now filled with officials whose defining jobs were anti-terrorism.

They are experts on Muslim extremists, but less so when it comes to China, Russia and cyber threats.

London calls for the espionage agency to return to its traditional mission of gathering and analyzing intelligence as it looks at the dangers on the horizon.

“We have to look at all the threats in the best possible way and with the right balance,” writes London. “While Russia, China, and perhaps now even North Korea and Iran, are potential threats to our country’s existence, terrorism is not.”

Greg Myre is a NPR national security correspondent. Follow him @ gregmyre1with