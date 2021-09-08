International
Employees sue Henry Ford Health System over his mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine
DETROIT Fifty-one hospital staff, most of them registered nurses, have sued Henry Ford Health System, arguing that it is unconstitutional to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The mandate requires Plaintiffs to choose between exposure to injury or possible death or abandon their careers career, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Detroit federal court.
Employees are urging the court to consider the request unenforceable and suspend the mandate, to take effect on Friday, September 10th. They claim that the health system subject employees to significant probability of bodily harm.
Henry Ford has no convincing interest in justifying the immunization required as the new injections have been shown to be ineffective, causing injury and death, the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit includes a statement from a doctor in Nebraska, whose opinions are highly abnormal. She incorrectly calls vaccines mRNA gene therapy.
The mRNA vaccines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use and were maintained to the same safety and efficacy standards as other types of US vaccines. They do not change DNA, but teach cells how to make a protein, or even a piece of protein, that triggers an immune response. Although the vaccines are new, researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When asked for comment, a Henry Ford Health System spokesman sent the following statement: We remain confident that vaccination is the most powerful tool we all have against the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond that, we can not comment on pending litigation.
In late June, Henry Ford, who employs about 33,000 people, became the first health system in the state to order vaccines for workers. Some, including Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Livonia-based Trinity Health, have followed suit. Some mandates were conditional on full FDA approval of the vaccine, given for the Pfizer vaccine in August.
CONNECTED: More Michigan hospitals approve COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Henry Ford employees who do not comply by Friday will be suspended. Executives will have discussions with them and those who are not vaccinated afterwards will be fired by October 1, according to a copy of the policy included in the lawsuit. The policy also calls for vaccinations against influenza, tetanus, cough, measles and other diseases. The request really allows for religious, spiritual or medical exceptions.
By July, the health system reported that about 70% of its employees had been fully vaccinated against the disease. More than 90% of doctors and his leadership were immunized, said Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, this summer.
Plaintiffs in legal action include three physicians, pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapists, a clinical unit manager, and a credential analyst. Most are registered nurses.
One nurse, Katie Kirn, also a unit educator, said she was constantly harassed by management for participating in local government exchanges.
Their lawyers cite data collected through the Vaccine Event Reporting System, which show thousands of deaths, disabilities, emergency visits and hospitalizations documented after people received the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC, however, note that these unverified reports of adverse events do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused death or a health problem.
An unidentified medical assistant says, in a statement attached, that she has personally experienced adverse reactions from the vaccine. For most of her life she treated curable premenstrual migraine. Now, she has occasional flare-ups, loss of peripheral vision, tingling sensation in her face, and excruciating headaches. She never had such problems before receiving the Pfizer vaccine, she says.
There is a misconception I hear from fellow colleagues that those of us who do not fully trust this vaccine or do not think the vaccine should be mandatory do not think COVID-19 is serious and we should want this pandemic to continue. I take COVID-19 very seriously, she wrote.
As the issue continues, there is precedent in favor of health systems.
Earlier this year, a federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit filed against Houston Methodist Hospital by employees who challenged his mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the U.S. District Court’s written decision for South Texas County, Judge Lynn N. Hughes said plaintiffs had no case, saying employers were allowed to order vaccines for its employees.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in May that laws do not prevent an employer from requiring employees who physically enter the workplace to be vaccinated.
Health officials and doctors across the state and country have praised vaccines as safe and effective. About 4.8 million Michigan residents and 177 people across the United States have been fully vaccinated.
