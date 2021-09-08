Global Fund Results Report Reveals the Devastating Impact of COVID-19 on HIV, TB and Malaria Programs – News and Stories

Global Fund Results Report Reveals the Devastating Impact of COVID-19 on HIV, TB and Malaria Programs

GENEVA The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the fight against HIV, TB and malaria in 2020, according to a new report published by the Global Fund today. The Results Report shows that while some progress has been made, key programmatic results have fallen for the first time in Global Fund history.

To mark 20 tonsth anniversary, we had hoped to focus this year on the Results Report on the extraordinary stories of courage and resilience that made possible the progress we have made against HIV, TB and malaria over the past two decades, said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Fund Global. But the 2020 numbers force a different focus. They confirm what we feared could happen when COVID-19 hit.

The Results Report reveals the catastrophic impact we had of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fight against tuberculosis worldwide. In 2020, the number of people treated for drug-resistant tuberculosis in countries where the Global Fund invests decreased by 19%, with those being treated for drug-resistant tuberculosis recording an even greater decrease of 37%. The number of HIV-positive TB patients in antiretroviral treatment as well as TB treatment decreased by 16%.

The report also highlights a significant decline in HIV testing and prevention services for key and vulnerable populations who have already been disproportionately affected. Compared to 2019, people with HIV prevention programs and services fell by 11% while youth with prevention services fell by 12%. Mothers taking medication to prevent HIV transmission to their babies fell by 4.5%. HIV testing fell by 22%, preventing the start of HIV treatment in most countries.

Interventions to combat malaria appear to be less affected by COVID-19 than the other two diseases. Thanks to adaptation measures and the diligence and innovation of community health workers, preventive activities remained stable or increased compared to 2019. The number of scattered mosquito nets increased by 17%, structures covered with internal spraying of domestic increased by 3%. In 2020, 11.5 million pregnant women received preventive therapy. However, suspected malaria cases tested fell by 4.3% and progression against the disease stopped.

Global Fund Partnerships rapid and determined response to COVID-19 prevented an even worse outcome. In 2020, the Global Fund disbursed $ 4.2 billion to continue the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and strengthen health care systems approved an additional $ 980 million in funding to respond to COVID-19. As of August 2021, the Global Fund has approved a total of $ 3.3 billion in more than 100 countries to adapt HIV, TB and malaria life-saving programs, provide critical testing, treatment and medical supplies, and protect workers of first-line health and to urgently reinforce fragility systems for health. These investments, together with rapid action and funding from donors, governments, communities, and health partners, helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on HIV, TB, and malaria, and achieve progress in the fight against three diseases.

The main results for 2020 in the countries where the Global Fund invests include:

21.9 million people received rescue antiretroviral therapy for HIV in 2020, an increase of 8.8% compared to 2019 despite COVID-19;

8.7 million people reached out with HIV prevention services by 2020;

4.7 million people treated for tuberculosis by 2020;

194,000 children in contact with exposed to TB patients received preventive therapy in 2020;

188 million mosquito nets were distributed to protect families from malaria, an increase of 17% compared to 2019 despite COVID-19.

The Global Fund partnership continues to save lives, Sands commented. In the face of the tremendous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our partnership demonstrated flexibility and determination, providing medicine, supplies and care to millions of people around the world. The countries in which we invest responded quickly to COVID-19 using the same laboratories, disease surveillance, community networks, trained health workers, and supply chains that were created to fight HIV, TB, and malaria.

Since its inception in 2002, the partnership with the Global Fund has saved 44 million lives. Number of deaths caused by AIDS, TB and malaria decreased by 46% [1] in countries where the Global Fund invests. These achievements are the result of the efforts of a wide range of actors involving the Global Fund partnership, including implementing governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups, people affected by disease, and the private sector.

Despite the horrific number of COVID-19, the pandemic presents us with a chance to build a better, more equitable and healthier world, Sands concluded. Together, we have changed the trajectory of HIV, TB and malaria and are determined to continue to do so. If we continue to innovate and collaborate at global, national and local levels, we can end HIV, TB and malaria, defeat COVID-19 and build a much stronger foundation for pandemic preparedness and response.