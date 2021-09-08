International Law Section Newspaper: News and Notes by ILS President: Diversity – Harper Meyer





Dear ILS Members, As a practitioner of international law in the state of Florida, the importance of diversity is not in dispute. What is it that we do to live. On a daily basis, we find ourselves spending most of our days harmonizing different legal systems, customs, practices, languages, dialects and cultures. In fact, without such a variety, many of us would probably do personal injury or insurance defensive work, not that there is anything wrong with that (Seinfeld reference). Given the nature of our work, therefore, embracing the diversity of race, religion and gender should not be so difficult. Moreover, for most of us, international travel is a professional necessity, and as the famous Mark Twain writes, Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people desperately need these accounts. Broad, healthy, charitable views of people and things cannot be gained by vegetating in a small corner of the earth for life. So who better to lead the diversity fee than ILS. As you will see in the Gazette below, I am proud of our efforts to do so. For starters, I encourage you to sign up for our Doing Business in India webinar on September 23 at 10:00 am (7:30 pm IST) to hear from our Neha Dagley and our international field practitioners in Mumbai and New Delhi. The night before, on September 22 at 6:30 pm we will join forces with the Haiti Bar Association to enjoy a wonderful night at Glass & Vine to raise money for Haiti (please register now at the link below ). We have also started planning with the Caribbean Bar Association for a very special combined CLE / social event in November. Not to mention our retreat to Bimini, scheduled for April, in which we will collaborate with our friends and colleagues from the Bahamas Bar Association. Hopefully, as a result of these events and the respective efforts of all of you who participate, we can greatly improve the overall membership of our Sections in both numbers and content. Whether you are drinking a rich Cuban coffee, a delicious Masala chai tea or an excellent Jamaican rum, please join me today in raising a glass in honor of the inherent diversity of our international law practice and efforts to build on this diversity for a better, stronger, wiser and, frankly, more interesting Section of International Law for years to come. Truly yours, James M. Meyer

