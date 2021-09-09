International
My experience with the third dose of COVID-19 and RA vaccine
I was pleasantly surprised when the third dose became available and I felt relieved when I took the dose without any unforeseen complications.
Like many people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), I take immunosuppressive drugs to stop my immune system from attacking healthy cells in my joints (aka to control my disease activity).
Medications work to keep RA under control, but also leave me at a slightly higher risk of infection.
So while I was incredibly happy to receive my first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the spring, I was also nervous that I might not experience the same protection as the others.
This fear was further fueled by
I also have a 7 year old boy who is currently too young to be vaccinated. Because we are both at risk, my family has continued to be cautious about possible exposure to the coronavirus. That means missing opportunities or [not taking] risks that others may feel more comfortable if they receive full immunity.
In mid-August, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it
This includes people who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or the Modern COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days ago.
Since I had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine months ago, I knew this category potentially included me!
I quickly felt a rapid mixture of emotions: surprise and shock, then relief and finally joy.
It felt like such a big change from before in the pandemic, when people with moderately compromised immune systems seemed forgotten or overlooked.
For example, I was not given any priority for a COVID-19 vaccine in my state (Washington) when the vaccines first became available to the public.
Before scheduling the vaccine, I knew I needed to check with my rheumatologist to confirm that I should take the dose and discuss the timing of my medications.
With my two initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, my doctor had recommended following up American College of Rheumatology Clinical Guidelines for VaccineWith These recommendations were incredibly helpful, but had not yet been updated to include the third dose.
I was able to get a message to my rheumatologist on her secure email system, and she returned it to me within 24 hours, which was a great relief. She confirmed that I should take the third dose of the vaccine, and we came up with a plan for my treatment time so that I would be more likely to establish a good antibody response.
I wanted to take my third dose right away to minimize the risk of everything going wrong, like dosing pharmacies or other unexpected barriers coming.
I went to Vaksinat.gov to find the places closest to me that had Pfizer doses in stock. Since I had so many health care barriers in the past, I also knew it would be in my best interest to call ahead to double check if the pharmacy had doses in stock and that they were giving the third vaccine.
The first two sites I called said were already out of Pfizer, but I was able to schedule online with the third pharmacy. My husband took me there only in case I felt tired or sick afterwards.
When I got to the pharmacy, however, the pharmacist said they were only taking the first and second doses of Pfizer and not third doses because they waited for instructions from the state.
To be honest, I actually got a few tears at this point because this pharmacy was located inside a large store and I was already nervous about the potential exposure to COVID-19 just entering the store. I was frustrated and sad that this exposure was in vain, and also angry with myself that I did not call except to schedule the meeting online, just to be certainly they were actually doing the third dose.
Luckily, my tech-savvy husband discovered that another street pharmacy was already offering the dose, so we went a little further and successfully got the vaccine.
I was not afraid of needles and could barely feel the vaccine coming in. I was particularly relieved to receive it since I was rejected in the first place.
In the week after my third dose, the main side effects (all were mild to moderate) included fatigue and arm pain. They were more similar to my side effects after the first Pfizer vaccine than the second.
I knew many other patients were nervous or scared about vaccines, so I made an entertaining educational video about my experience taking the third dose.
I have been happy to answer other people’s questions and raise awareness of the existence of a third dose. I was surprised how many people had not yet heard that a third dose of the vaccine was recommended for people with compromised immunity.
Now that over 2 weeks have passed since my third dose, I know for sure I have mounted the antibodies and cell-mediated immune response I will do.
I continue to feel relieved that I have the opportunity to receive more protection against COVID-19, but as the Delta variant increases, I will continue to take all necessary precautions to reduce the risk to myself and others.
Cheryl Crow is an occupational therapist who has lived with rheumatoid arthritis for 18 years. In 2019, Cheryl launched Arthritis Life to help others thrive despite arthritis. It facilitates online courses and support groups to help people adapt to their conditions and live full and meaningful lives. Most days you can find Cheryl creating hack video of life, sharing patient stories on Podcast and Arthritis Life, or word of mouth in connection with Acceptance and Engagement Therapy (ACT).

