My experience with the third dose of COVID-19 and RA vaccine

I wanted to take my third dose right away to minimize the risk of everything going wrong, like dosing pharmacies or other unexpected barriers coming.

I went to Vaksinat.gov to find the places closest to me that had Pfizer doses in stock. Since I had so many health care barriers in the past, I also knew it would be in my best interest to call ahead to double check if the pharmacy had doses in stock and that they were giving the third vaccine.

The first two sites I called said were already out of Pfizer, but I was able to schedule online with the third pharmacy. My husband took me there only in case I felt tired or sick afterwards.

When I got to the pharmacy, however, the pharmacist said they were only taking the first and second doses of Pfizer and not third doses because they waited for instructions from the state.

To be honest, I actually got a few tears at this point because this pharmacy was located inside a large store and I was already nervous about the potential exposure to COVID-19 just entering the store. I was frustrated and sad that this exposure was in vain, and also angry with myself that I did not call except to schedule the meeting online, just to be certainly they were actually doing the third dose.

Luckily, my tech-savvy husband discovered that another street pharmacy was already offering the dose, so we went a little further and successfully got the vaccine.

I was not afraid of needles and could barely feel the vaccine coming in. I was particularly relieved to receive it since I was rejected in the first place.

In the week after my third dose, the main side effects (all were mild to moderate) included fatigue and arm pain. They were more similar to my side effects after the first Pfizer vaccine than the second.

I knew many other patients were nervous or scared about vaccines, so I made an entertaining educational video about my experience taking the third dose.

I have been happy to answer other people’s questions and raise awareness of the existence of a third dose. I was surprised how many people had not yet heard that a third dose of the vaccine was recommended for people with compromised immunity.