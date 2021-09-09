Global News actor Victor Garber and Farah Nasser to host World News Day: Climate Crisis





TORONTO, September 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Victor Garber, known for his numerous film roles including Titanic AND Argo, and Farah Nasser, anchor inGlobal News at 5:30 & 6 p.m., will wait World News Day: Climate Crisis, a virtual event in 28 September highlighting the vital role that journalism plays in providing the public with facts about the climate emergency. Now in its fourth year, World News Day celebrates the power of journalism to bring about change. Introduced by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the Editors’ Publishing Forum (WEF), the network for editors within the World Association of News Publishers. World News Day 2021 will serve as an important tool for fostering public discourse on climate emergency and its impact, and draws attention to the importance of fact-based global journalism in reporting on this critical issue. The main virtual event will feature journalism from around the world, highlighting regional issues of climate change, activism and solutions. recordingbecause the 90-minute event is free, open to a global audience and available in all time zones 28 Septemberwith Isolated coverage includes floods and fires experienced in different regions this past year, the impact of climate change on wildlife, how the blockade affected carbon emissions, examples of youth activism and more. Journalism from the following news organizations will appear: Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, Globe and Post, Guardian, National Observer/ Local Leadership Initiative, New Yorker, Reuters, Sacramento Bleta, The Straits Times, southern China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision. “Victor Garber “He is a world-famous actor on stage, television and film,” he says Bob Ezrin, the legendary music producer who serves as the executive producer of World News Day and chair of the CJF 2021 Climate Solutions Reporting Award. “Like the characters he portrays, Victor is a person of dignity and unique humanity. He is also a concerned citizen, especially for the environment, and is someone who understands the power of media and journalism to inform, motivate and influence change.” As for Farah Nasser, President and Executive Director of CJF Natalie Turvey says: “We are honored to have her back on our World News Day stage. Farah was part of our inaugural event in 2018, talking about the vital importance of a variety of news perspectives. She cares deeply about the behavior of Canadian journalism. that matters to their lives and their communities. ” Garber, whose television and stage work has won a number of Emmy and Tony nominations, currently appears in it ghost in Starz and Orville at Fox. Nasser, an award-winning journalist, was the force behind it #FormaKOHEJEQUAJTUAR AND # OrphanColor, two digital series exploring the experiences of marginalized peoples. In addition to the virtual event, World News Day 2021 also includes the global initiative of more than 300 newsrooms that aims to highlight the importance of reliable, fact-based information in a healthy democracy. visitwww.worldnewsday.orgto learn more about the global campaign and sign up to see the virtual show. CJF and WEF thank the sponsor for his generosity Google News Initiative, supportive Lippo Group and outdoor support Global news AND CISIONwith CISIONis the exclusive distribution partner of CJF. #World News Day #Journalism Issues

Twitter: @ WND2021

Facebook: @ WorldNewsDay2021 About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The Foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and scholarship program featuring an industry gala featuring news leaders, journalists and corporations Canada gather to celebrate extraordinary journalistic achievements and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly talks J, a series of public speakers, CJF facilitates dialogue between journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and its ongoing challenges in the digital age. The Foundation also promotes opportunities for the education, training and research of journalism. About the Editors Publishing Forum

E World Editors Forumis the leading global network for editors of news organizations within WAN-IFRA. It is built on a commitment to protect press freedom and promote editorial excellence. It was established more than two decades ago and focuses on editorial capacity building through training, innovative practices, conferences and exchange of experiences. SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation Related links http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

