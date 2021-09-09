2 people killed at the World Trade Center on September 11 were identified with DNA before the 20th anniversary





Two people killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were identified this week by authorities, providing a shutdown for victims’ families who had waited nearly two decades for a response. Dorothy Morgan, from Hempstead, New York, and a man whose name was retained at the request of his family are people of 1,646 and 1,647, whose remains have been identified through ongoing DNA analysis, according to a statement on Tuesday from New York City. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A worker polishes bronze parapets surrounding the Twin Memorial Pools, where the names of men, women and children killed in the 9/11 attacks were engraved in New York on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images As the world reflects on Saturday’s grim 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,753 people in New York City, officials say staff at the doctors’ office did not stop working to identify the victims since two hijacked planes crashed in the morning. flew to the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill it. sacred obligation, Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, chief medical examiner, said in the statement. “No matter how long it has been since 9/11, we will never forget it and we pledge to use all available means to ensure that all those who have gone missing are reunited with their families,” the statement said. Authorities say a total of 2,977 people died during the terrorist attacks that day, including those who died on the Pentagon commercial plane that crashed and those who died on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers fought against the kidnapper The identities of Morgan and the man, whose name has not been made public, are the first new identities of the victims of the World Trade Center since October 2019, officials said. About 40 percent of the victims, or 1,106 people, remain unidentified, authorities said. Morgans’ remains were found in 2001, while unidentified men’s remains were found in 2001, 2002 and 2006, officials said. Announced NBC New York that Morgan was 47. Her daughter, Nykiah Morgan, told the station that 9/11 is always a sad and difficult day. She said she chooses to fix the world with each passing anniversary. “I close the doors, turn off the phones, turn off the TV, everything,” she said. Morgan told NBC New York that she admitted that her mother was killed in the terrorist attacks, but that part of her wondered. Maybe she had amnesia, she said. Maybe she lives a completely different life and is happy. Finding out that her mother was identified was painful. Like living it again, she said.

