Air India resumes direct flight services from Hyderabad to London Today





International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers planning to fly to London, here comes the great news for you. You can now fly directly to London from Hyderabad. According to the latest updates, Air India starts its flight services to London from Hyderabad from Thursday 9 September 2021.Also Read – Delhi: Over 1.8 Lakh People Reserved For Covid Rate Violations; Rs 32.41 Crore Fine collected Issuing a statement, Air India said it would launch its first non-stop service between Hyderabad and London with the first flight arriving in Hyderabad on 9 September and departing for London the next day. Read Also – Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi: Government bans physical Darshan, urges organizers to make Darshan available online Flight schedule: According to the flight schedule shared by Air India, the flight will operate twice a week – Monday and Friday – on a 256-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner, including 18 in business class and 238 in class configuration. economic. Read also – Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka Congress urges state government to lift idol height restrictions According to the flight schedule, Air India 147 will depart Hyderabad at 1.30am (local time) to arrive in London at 7.30am on the same day. On Friday, the flight will depart Hyderabad at 5.30am to arrive in London at 11.30am on the same day. Air India further stated that the AI ​​148 return flight will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, departing from London at 9.45am (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35pm (local time) on it same day. Flight Duration: Air India said the total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on wind speed and other conditions on that particular day. It should be noted that Air India currently operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Panaji. Air bubble arrangement: These flights are being operated as part of the air bubble agreement being signed between India and the UK. So far, India has formed balloon agreements with about 28 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under a pact of air bubbles between the two countries, separate international flights may be operated by their airlines between their territories.

