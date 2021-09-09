Idaho hospitals begin rationing care amid COVID overload – National and International News – Tuesday 8 September 2021

Idaho hospitals care rationally amid rising COVID. Activists spam the website of abortion robbers in Texas. Study: Most of the world’s fossil fuels have to stay on the ground to meet Paris’s goals.

NATIONAL NEWS

Hospitals in Idaho begin rationing care amid COVID overload

Idaho public health officials have activated “care crisis standards” protocols in the northern part of the state, where hospitals are filled with COVID patients. Crisis standards of care protocols essentially give health care providers an ethical and legal framework to follow when rationing care.

Adoption of protocols authorizes hospitals to prioritize which patients will receive what care based on a number of factors. One of the most important factors is a patient’s chances of surviving with the benefit of high-level medical care with scarce resources such as ICU beds, ventilators, and other life-saving interventions.

People with lower chances of survival will receive “comfort care” until they recover or succumb to their illness. Patients coming in with serious but non-life-threatening suffering will have to wait for patients with higher priority for urgent care. Crisis protocols also suspend all election and urgent operations.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated against COVID as it is the best protection against hospitalization. Idaho Department of Health Director Dave Jeppesen warned that even vaccinated citizens should take extra precautions to avoid hospitalization. This means driving more carefully, giving up sports activities that can lead to serious injuries, or avoiding strenuous activities that can lead to cardiovascular problems.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Activists spam the abortion counseling website in Texas, then the site shuts down

Shortly after Texas passed a draconian ban on abortions that replaces citizens robbing anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after 6 weeks, online activists began targeting a website belonging to Texas Right to Life (TRTL). TRTL created the website to make it easier for people to report violations or suspected violations of state law. Young online activists bombed TRTL advice website with massive number of fake tips, memes and other spamwith

Shortly afterwards, the site’s web host GoDaddy released the TRTL site from its server, saying TRTL had violated its terms of service. In particular, TRTL violated GoDaddy’s prohibition against the collection of personal information of a third party without their express written consent.

TRTL spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz says TRTL has registered its domain in Epic another webhost. Epic once held 8chan an online messaging table known for hate speech. However, Epic legal representative now says Epic will not continue to serve TRTL if it continues to collect third party informationwith

Rideshare companies will pay drivers legal fees

The Texas Heartbeat Act allows anyone to sue any party who “helps or supports” a woman in getting an abortion after 6 weeks or “intends” to do so. This, in theory, could extend to anyone who gives a woman a trip to an abortion clinic. To reassure their executives, split the company Uber and Lyft now say they will pay the legal fees of any driver sued under the lawwith

Lyft President John Zimmer said his company had several reasons for making its decision. “Number one,” Zimmer said, “the law threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go. Imagine being a driver and not knowing if you are breaking the law by giving someone a ride. Or imagine if you are a woman who needs a health care appointment and you do not know if your driver will cancel you.Both of these situations are completely unacceptable.We do not appreciate how this law puts citizens against citizens.And we do not we appreciate how this law restricts a woman’s right to vote. “

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Study: Most of the world’s fossil fuels need to stay on the ground to curb climate change

Researchers from University College London have concluded that 60% of the world’s oil and gas reserves and 90% of its coal reserves must remain on earth to give the world every chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as defined in the Paris Climate. Agreement. Even at that rate, researchers say, the chances of achieving that goal are 50-50.

This study uses the latest data to update an earlier 2015 study. The oldest study before the Paris Agreement concluded that one-third of oil reserves, half of gas reserves and 80% of coal reserves should remain unused.

Researchers hope the new study will serve as an urgent reality check for the countries signing the agreement, but continue to expand the use and exploration of fossil fuels. The authors describe the situation as “absolutely desperate”.

Researchers say the analysis “means that many operational and planned fossil fuel projects [are] unachievable whether nations honor their commitments to reduce fossil fuel consumption, multi-trillion-dollar expansion plans may soon become worthless.

The good news, according to the authors, is that the goal of limiting global warming while meeting energy needs is achievable. Prof Paul Elkins, one of the authors, states: “We know that clean electricity technologies can be deployed very quickly when policy mechanisms are in place to do so.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Tags: COVID-19, fossil fuels, Idaho, international news, Lyft, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, Paris Climate Agreement, Texas abortion law, Uber, US news, world news