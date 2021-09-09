International
Take the step with Philippe Cousteau, Jr. EarthEcho International and Xylem Watermark and join the Movement for a Clean Water Future this September
- Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 7pm: https://youtu.be/4MuHu1g3BBw – Expedition: model water – water from a distance (10 minutes)
- Thursday, September 30, 2021, 7pm: https://youtu.be/GU3YpTBX73g – Expedition: Water by Design – Groundwater (10 minutes)
“Water unites every person on the planet,” said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. Water Monitoring Day activities are taking an important step to invest in that future. “
The EarthEcho water challenge starts every year from March 22 to December 31 and consists of three simple steps:
- Test It all starts with understanding the state of water quality in your community. Start by buying a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org;
- Share Participants can enter their data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share their stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; AND
- protect Armed with knowledge of local water resources, participants can use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day.
“Our mission at Xylem is to address the world’s biggest water challenges, so we look forward to supporting Earth Echo World Water Monitoring Day. This is a great opportunity to work with communities, especially young people, in their local water issues, “he said Austin Alexander, VP of Sustainability and Social Impact on Xylem. “As communities become more aware of water challenges especially as the impacts of climate change become more apparent it is important that we give the next generation the tools to get involved in solutions.”
World Water Monitoring Day 2021 Events
To kick off this year’s activities, EarthEcho International will host a two-day event September 13-14, 2021 at the Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, CO. Over 250 students will test water quality in a local stream, learn how storm water affects the health of their community, and participate in the engineering design process to identify solutions to reduce water use. The event was made possible through the generous support of Western Digital. Participating partners include the Catamount Institute, Colorado Springs Stormwater Education, US Air Force Academy and Watermark Xylem.
partner
Water Challenge partners across the country are also holding water monitoring and conservation activities as part of this year’s events. 2021 partners include Austin Youth River Watch, Blue Scholars Initiative, Saving for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Friends of the Chicago River, OceaniaESCROW, Guardian of the Waccamaw River, Department of Transport & Infrastructure City and County i Denverwith
from 11-30 September 2021 EarthEcho’s 44 Water Challenge Ambassadors, a nationwide network of new leaders, will lead a series of community – based water monitoring events in 18 countries. These events include beach cleaning, connecting with boys and girls scouts, implementing virtual classroom visits to introduce water quality, and collaborating with EarthEcho partners including Xylem Watermark to facilitate water monitoring events in person near their local waterways.
Please visit (https://www.monitorwater.org/news/events) for a full schedule of events this year.
The EarthEcho water challenge has been made possible through the generous support of Xylem, a leading global water technology company. A diverse group of global partner organizations collaborates with EarthEcho Water Challenge on scope, resources and events. Learn more about these organizations atwww.monitorwater.org/partnerswith
For more information, visit www.monitorwater.org and follow us on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/earthecho
Instagram: @EarthEcho
Tweet: @EarthEcho
Join the conversation using the hashtag #MonitorWater
For information about EarthEcho International, please visit www.earthecho.orgwith
For information about Xylem, please visit www.xylem.comwith
BURIMI EarthEcho International
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-the-plunge-with-philippe-cousteau-jrs-earthecho-international-and-xylem-watermark-and-join-the-movement-for-a-clean-water-future-this-september-301371744.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]