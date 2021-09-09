Toastmaster Award Winner Launches Burbank International Film Festival 2021 | National News





BURBANK, California, September 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Award-winning toastmaster Jeff Rector of Toastmasters International District 52 invites film industry professionals and film enthusiasts to secure their VIP permits with all access to Festival Screenings, Events of the Red Carpet, Closing Night Parties and Dinners and Gala Awards. The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) is proud to celebrate its 13th anniversary in the Media Capital of the World. We are very excited to be able to perform again live at the Burbank AMC 16 Theatro, and bring together filmmakers from around the world to share their art, ideas and create future collaborations, says Toastmaster Jeff Rector, President and Director of BIFF Me From the speech I give at the Opening Night, to the writing, production and organization of the Gala and the Closing Awards Schedule, the knowledge and experience I have gained from being a member of Toastmasters International have been invaluable. Emily Bridges, the daughter of actor Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys), will be awarded the Presidential Innovation Award for her film, Acting: The First Six Lessons, which she co-wrote with Beau. The BIFF will also present the Annual Garry Marshall Spirit Award, and also pay tribute to the Bridges family (Lloyd, Beau, Jeff, Jordan and Emily), celebrating three generations of actors. Other celebrities include Priscilla Presley, Natasha Henstridge (Species, The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards), Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family) and Nigel Gibbs (Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) to name a few. WHEN AND WHERE: 2021 Burbank International Film Festival Dates: 9 September 12 12, 2021 Location: Burbank AMC 16 Teatro 125 E. Palm Ave. Burbank, CA 91502 For more information, please visit https://www.burbankfilmfest.org/ About District 52 District 52 includes more than 90 Toastmasters corporate and community clubs in Burbank, Glendale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Calabazas and Malibu. To learn more about District 52 please visit: https://www.district52.org/ About Toastmasters International Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., The membership of organizations exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from all walks of life become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit https://www.toastmasters.org/Follow me @Toastmasters on Twitter. NEWS SOURCE: Toastmasters International District 52 This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Toastmasters International District 52) ​​which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press NewswireInformation is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. History ID: 74945 APDF-R8.2 2021 Send2Press, a press release and e-marketing service from NEOTROPE, California, USA. To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/award-winning-toastmaster-launches-2021-burbank-international-film-festival/ Disclaimer: This press release content was not created by the Associated Press (AP).

Copyright 2021 Send2Press Newswire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washtimesherald.com/news/national_news/award-winning-toastmaster-launches-2021-burbank-international-film-festival/article_562de3d2-1fd6-5044-bf5f-e28f874e99c7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos