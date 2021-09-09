



Food News

Paint was poured on the best Indian, Japanese and Eastern European restaurants. Chicken Biryani at Tawakal Halal Cafe. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe We searched for the best vegan, plant-based dishes in Boston. Here are your favorites.

I wonder where to order your next Greek, Japanese or Russian meal? Reddit, as usual, you have covered. On Saturday, a Reddit user posed a question For Boston Residents Born Outside The United States: What Is The Best Resource For Your Native Cuisine? “I was born and raised in Australia, and r / australia has had some interesting answers to this question,” wrote u / bitpusher. “In Boston, the two best (only?) Aussie options are KO Catering & Pies (soon to be Seabiscuit) and Cuppacoffee. Tell me where you are from and where (name and location) we can find the best example of grub your. “ Recommendations flooded in, protecting local restaurants specializing in cuisine from China, Italy, Somalia, Turkey, Venezuela and beyond. Indian restaurants were often recommended, with usernames Honest in Lowell, Mela at the southern end, Singh Cafe in Wellesley, Godvari in Woburn, and Shan-A-Punjab in Brookline as among the best. African cuisine was also well represented, and users called restaurants as well Obosá in Roslindale and Suya Joint in Roxbury for Nigerian food, Cafe Tawakal Hallall for Somali cuisine, and Baraka for the North African tariff. Ittoku in Cambridge, Isshindo Ramen in Allston, and Itadaki in the Back Bay all were appreciated for Japanese food while St. Petersburg Cafe AND Restaurant Moldavia in Newton were called for their excellent Eastern European dishes. For more international cuisine recommendations, including food from Turkey, Greece, Thailand and Colombia, see full thread on RedditWith Want to share your recommendations? Fill out our survey below, or email [email protected]with Stay up to date on food news Subscribe to The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news in your inbox.

