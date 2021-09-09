Egyptian President Calls on International Community to Support Global Green Recovery

Cairo- (TELE BUSINESS) -HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, today called on the international community to unite and spark a green recovery.

Speaking on the first day of the inauguration Egypt International Cooperation Forum (ICF Egypt), launched by the Ministry of International Cooperation, which took place in Cairo between September 8-9, Al-Sisi said: No single government can make this recovery possible. Seeks the support of the international community and financial institutions to achieve the UN SDGs.

Also at the event, Chief Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister for International Cooperation, said: This is a unique opportunity for Egypt to restore global priorities and establish sustainability at the core of economic development.

We started the ICF of Egypt to provide a global platform to catalyze international cooperation as we rebuild from the pandemic. By increasing engagement and cooperation with many parties, we can pave the way for more inclusive, greener and more resilient economies that work for all.

Later in the event, during a panel on multilateralism, Solomon Quaynor, Vice President of African Development Banks (AfDB) for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization said: Egypt is uniquely positioned to be a regional hub for vaccine production.

A successful vaccination campaign [in Africa] could help realize the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area a single market of 1.2 billion people and $ 3.4 trillion in gross domestic product.

During a panel addressing the urgent need to unblock international development funds, Jorge Moreira da Silva, Director of the OECD Development Cooperation Directorate, said it was critical to mobilize a percentage of US $ 379 trillion. But this cannot be done without a holistic approach. It is important to emphasize the role of multilateralism.

In a panel session dedicated to combating climate change, Mr. Selwin Charles Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action Panelists, described the world as a climatic cliff as it is dangerously approaching not to meet 1.5 degrees Celsius Paris The goal of the deal, if we do not take ambitious action now.

The forum also heard from HE Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, who said: Climate change is not an environmental challenge. The climate challenge is a developmental challenge. It strongly hits all development processes. It makes no distinction between a rich, poor or developing country.

* Source: AETOSWire