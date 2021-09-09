Pelican Improves Sustainability Goals with International Bird Rescue Partnership | tidings





TORRANCE, California., September 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective casings and rugged clothing for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts, recently teamed up with representatives of International Bird Rescue (IBR) to release a Brown Pelican in its habitat nature The Brown Pelican was found in late June with near-fatal injuries to the lower jaw. “It was an honor to be involved with this release and to witness the expert care provided by the international bird rescue team,” he said. Phil Gyori, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican. “Our ongoing partnership with IBR reflects our commitment to fostering relationships with organizations that protect our planet and that relate to the customers we serve.” Brown Pelican’s recovery was nothing short of extraordinary, given her journey of care. She required extensive care from IBR veterinarians, including two surgical procedures. However, in just seven weeks, the pelican was healthy and was able to release itself. The IBR began in 1971 when 800,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the San Francisco Bay and disturbed individuals, led by a registered nurse, rescued and rehabilitated 300 waterfowl. The organization continues to pave the way where it does not, by setting standards for caring for water-stained birds, partnering to create global response teams, and conducting research that improves response to wildlife crises. The IBR handles approximately 4,500 wildlife per year and has responded to more than 230 spills on six continents with the support of 31,000 volunteers. Pelican Products is a longtime supporter of the IBR and previously helped release 14 rehabilitated Brown Pelicans. For more information about the commitment and sustainability of the Pelican community, visit www.pelican.comTo Learn more about IBR, visit www.birdrescue.orgwith Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York AND San Franciscowith About Pelican Products Pelican Products, Inc. is a global leader in the design and production of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged clothing for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and numerous outdoor markets. Pelican products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Pelican operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities across the globe. IN Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.comwith View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pelican-furthers-its-sustainability-goals-with-international-bird-rescue-partnership-301371694.html SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.

