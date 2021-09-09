Islamists see huge losses in Morocco’s parliamentary elections





Morocco’s moderate Islamic party suffered heavy losses in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections, a strong defeat in one of the last countries where Islamists had risen to power following the Arab Spring protests. Moroccans cast ballots in legislative, municipal and regional contests, the first such votes in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite turnout figures showing that nearly half of Moroccans did not vote, the results were clear: The Justice and Development Party, the moderate Islamists known as the PJD, who have been in power since 2011, suffered heavy losses. both up and down in the vote perhaps enough to lose control of Parliament. With more than half of the votes counted, the winners included the National Rally of Independents and the conservative Istiqlal party, both seen as closely linked to the monarchy.

Any change of guard, however, is unlikely to herald major policy changes in a country where the royal palace has long been in command. While Morocco is officially a constitutional monarchy, its Parliament lacks the power to overturn the will of Mohammed VI, said Saloua Zerhouni, a professor of political science in the capital, Rabat. The monarchy will continue to control political parties, undermine the powers of government and parliament, and position itself as the only effective political institution, Zerhouni said. But the result really showed one thing: the shrinking space that Islamists now find for themselves in the Middle East and North Africa.

Following the pro-democracy protests of the Arab Spring in 2011, many Islamic parties were allowed to run in elections, in some cases for the first time. They wiped out parliamentary seats in some countries and took power in others, including Morocco, where revisions by Mohammed VI paved the way for the PJD to form a governing coalition.

But the wave eventually turned against the Islamists. In Egypt in 2013, a coup toppled the Muslim Brotherhood, leading to its current dictatorship. This year, Tunisian President Kais Saied suspended Parliament, which was controlled by moderate Islamists, in what many countries describe as a coup. In Morocco, moderate Islamists made little progress on any of their agendas, with key ministries such as foreign affairs and industry controlled by other parties. When the Moroccan king decided to make a deal last year with Israel to normalize relations, there was nothing the Islamists could do to stop an action they vehemently opposed. Most Moroccans across the country, at all levels of education, have a fairly healthy dose of political skepticism and saw that the Islamists had little real power, said Vish Sakthivel, a postdoctoral fellow in Middle East studies at Yale University. And as the pandemic swept through Morocco, the royal palace was seen as the main driver of aid programs. Most of the decisions aimed at mitigating the social and economic effects of the pandemic were related to the central power, the monarchy, Ms. Zerhouni said. While political parties and Parliament were presented as inactive and awaiting directives from the king. Distrust has previously been reflected in the low number of polls, including in the last three elections, which on average had a turnout of only 42 per cent. And this time, pandemic restrictions forced most online campaigns, alienating many voters without internet access.

In March, Morocco revised its electoral laws, making it harder for any party to have a large lead in terms of seats. The ruling party will now have to form a coalition government by uniting several parties with different ideologies.

For many, the moves have weakened party power to govern and strengthen the hand of kings, and have led some to cast no ballots at all on Wednesday. The space of expression available to citizens to express their grievances has been reduced so much that the only way today to show dissatisfaction without consequences is to abstain from voting because the regime is attentive to the turnout, said Amine Zary, 51 , which works in the tourism industry in Casablanca and did not vote. On the streets of Morocco, many noted the fact that elections had changed little in the last decade. Cases of self-immolation protests continue to make headlines, a reminder of the one that sparked the initial riots of the Arab Spring after a fruit seller set himself on fire in 2010 in Tunisia. Beatings by police officers remain frequent. A Moroccan protest movement in 2017 was met with blows. And the government has targeted journalists who have spoken out against oppression. I literally have a knot in my stomach because I have a dj vu feeling, said Mouna Afassi, 29, an entrepreneur in Rabat who voted on Wednesday. I know this feeling of hope very well. For five years, they let us find the strength to believe before we get another buffet. She added, I would like to stop thinking about leaving Morocco in order to give my daughter the life I dream of for her.

The challenges were clear last Saturday when, despite campaign restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, volunteers captured a residential neighborhood in Rabat. In a small office, members of the Democratic Left Federation, a coalition of various parties, gathered to step up their efforts to get out of the polls. You need to tell citizens that they are like you, Nidal Oukacha, 27, a campaign director told one of the volunteers. We need to show people that Morocco can still change. But as the team pulled bikes across the district, getting the message out was easier said than done. Many were not at home, and many were already settled. Several potential voters listened to the participants, but it was not clear if they would vote in the end. Leila Idrissi, 59, a physiotherapist and politician with the Nationalist Independence Party, said Moroccans should not give up voting even if they are frustrated by political stagnation. Many promises have not been kept, especially in the last eight years, she said. I tell young people that if they do not vote, they are leaving people who are incompetent or malicious to decide for them. They must be responsible for their future.

