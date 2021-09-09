Healthcare, call for pandemics in elections, climate change dominate French leaders’ debate

Five party leaders quarreled in French over their plans for climate change, Canada’s pandemic response and future health care funding on Wednesday, as the federal election campaign entered its final two weeks.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toolebore carried the attacks during the two-hour debate, while others on stage NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party leader Annamie Paul and Block Qubcois leader Yves-Franois Blanc in French-speaking Quebecers and Voters.

The debate opened with a question from moderator Patrice Roy about the prospect of an early election if that vote results in another minority government.

Trudeau would not commit to adhering to a four-year interval between elections, while O’Toole said he “absolutely” would.

Trudeau, O'Toole what they would do if a minority government was elected During the first exchange of official French-language leaders' debate, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau answer a question about not calling an early election if a minority government is formed.

Singh later criticized Trudeau for calling the election, calling it a “selfish” decision.

“Why did you call this election?” Singh asked Trudeau. “It made no sense to do that.”

Discussions about pandemic treatment by Canada, vaccinations and public health have ended the early stages of the debate, with leaders largely re-declaring their defined positions.

On compulsory vaccinations, Trudeau said restrictions banning unvaccinated people from traveling, going to restaurants and working in certain workplaces have been effective measures to promote vaccination.

“Yes, we have to inform, but we also have to demonstrate that it is [Canadians’] interest in being vaccinated, “Trudeau said.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh listen as Green leader Annamie Paul speaks during the federal election the French-language leaders’ debate on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Gatineau, Que. (Sean Kilpatrick? Canadian Press)

O’Tooleaccused Trudeau on the politicization of the vaccine issue and said a conservative government would promote vaccinations using other means, such as rapid COVID-19 tests, for people who are not vaccinated.

“The middle of a pandemic is not the time to have a divisive approach,” the Conservative leader said.

O’Toole was also pressured about his stance on public health care and the prospect of Canadians paying for access to certain health services.

“I appreciate our public and universal system,” he said in response.

O’Toole also promised stable and sustainable health transfers to the provinces, without conditions on how the money should be used. However, new cost figures released today show that conservatives plan to distribute relatively little of their promised health care funds over the next five years.

Climate change and the environment

Trudeau was the target of repeated attacks by other leaders on his record climate change and emissions cuts during the round of environmental debate.

“We may not have another four years of Mr. Trudeau,” said Singh, who noted that emissions have increased during Trudeau’s time as prime minister. Singh said an NDP government would move to invest in renewable energy and electrify transportation.

Paul said the Greens would end federal support for the fossil fuel industry and said Canada’s future depends on the development of renewable energy.

Federal leaders debate how Canada can be green and develop the oil and gas industry NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Chairman Annamie Paul go after Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for his role in being more environmentally friendly during the development of Canada's oil and gas industry.

O’Toole, meanwhile, said his party’s plan would create jobs in the energy sector while also reducing emissions.

Blanchet suggested that the idea would soon turn into a “pumpkin”.

Indigenous issues

In the round of debate on indigenous issues, the leaders initially posed a question about the possibility of recognizing indigenous languages ​​by the federal government as an official language under Canadian law. Only Singh and Paul made it clear that they supported the idea.

Trudeau said the assessment of indigenous languages ​​is important and he noted what he called the “difficult” decision to appoint Mary May Simon as Governor General. May Simonspeaks Inuktitut but not French.

“For me, it shows how much we have to appreciate these cultures, these languages, to thrive together,” Trudeau said.

Leaders later debated the lack of access to clean drinking water in some First Nations. Trudeau was accused of doing little to improve access, but said work is still underway to improve those conditions.

Singh, Trudeau, O'Toole on boiling water tips During the debate of official leaders in French, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole said promises by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to provide clean drinking water to some indigenous communities had been broken. Trudeau said work will be completed to eliminate boiling water tips.

Child care plans

Trudeau also defended the liberal plan to invest billions in the childcare system in Canada in order to create space and reduce tariffs. O’Toole’s party plans to honor the Trudeau government’s initial investment in childcare, but he said a conservative government would move toward a tax credit system to help parents pay for childcare.

“Our plan will help all families in Quebec,” O’Toole said.

Trudeau responded by accusing O’Toole of not understanding how the Quebec system actually works. He said that, even with access to tax credits, low-income families will pay more for childcare under the conservative proposal.

“Inspired by Quebec, we will create 250,000 spaces across the country and Mr. O’Toole wants to remove them all,” Trudeau said.

Blanchet thanked Trudeau for complimenting Quebec’s system, which has subsidized tariffs of $ 8.50 a day, and said the system is proof that Quebec is well equipped to operate its own system.

Paul intervened shortly afterwards, noting that she is the only woman on stage and should have a chance to talk about childcare issues.

Paul says male party leaders should "allow a woman to talk" about childcare Green leader Annamie Paul says she would have liked to see more childcare deals made before the election was called.

Formal leadership debates are organized by the Leadership Debate Commission, a non-partisan and independent organization.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier was not invited to attend because the commission determined that his party did not have the required level of voter support four percent five days after the date of the election call. Recent poll figures suggest that PPC has since surpassed the Greens in national support.