Calgary hospitals cancel all elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases fill hospitals
All electoral operations and more outpatient procedures in Calgary this week have been postponed as hospitals are struggling with increasing COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) say the move will allow it to re-deploy intensive care staff and critical care beds in the area. The province typically has a capacity of only 66 ICU beds in Calgary, but it has expanded that number to 95 to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Patients whose surgeries have been canceled will be contacted and their procedures will be rescheduled for “as soon as possible,” the AHS said. It will continue with urgent and emergency procedures as well as priority cancer surgeries.
“We do not take these decisions lightly and we acknowledge that postponing surgeries has a profound impact on those affected patients, their families and loved ones,” AHS said in an email statement Wednesday evening.
The AHS said the situation is serious, and Albanians are being asked to help reduce transmission to the community by getting vaccinated, which will help reduce tensions in the healthcare system.
Of the 147 patients in Albertanow in intensive care units, 89 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
“Many of us think that at this point, we need to know better and we need to have learned from what we have gone through in the last 18 months,” said Dr. Fiona Mattatall, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Calgary.
“These were preventable and predictable things. And that’s also why we’re not seeing this in other countries in Canada or necessarily in other parts of the world. These results are due to bad planning and bad policy. “
What we have done in Alberta is not working.– Dr. Fiona Mattatall
Mattatallsa said of the six operations her team had planned for tomorrow, only one will continue.
In her area of practice, urgent surgeries that will move forward include sections C and some cancer surgeries, she said, but the types of surgeries considered “elective” and being canceled include procedures to remove what could be cancer. and hysterectomy for women who require blood transfusions or are in debilitating pain.
“So people’s lives are being suspended because of where we are in the pandemic. How I am feeling is very frustrating for my patients and for the Albertans,” Mattatall said.
Mattatall said she shares the blame for the current state of the health care system between the two groups: Those who choose not to be vaccinated and decision-makers who make policy decisions that affect Albertans health.
“I think in human nature, until it directly affects you, it ‘s hard to see these effects. Unfortunately, it’ s going to be more and more Albanians who will start to see these effects after they are affected. their loved ones, “she said.
“It is clear that what we have done in Alberta is not working.”
Just five days ago, Alberta had postponed up to 60 percent of operations in some areas, including 30 percent of planned operations in Calgary.
There are also staff shortages throughout Alberta, with bed closures in at least 22 communities. On Wednesday, the province announced that the town of Fort Macleod would not have access to the emergency department the next day because there were no doctors available.
On Wednesday, 18 people died from COVID-19 in Alberta and 647 were in hospital. Neither Prime Minister Jason Kenneynor Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshawwewe was not made available to handle the situation.
Opposition health critic David Shepherd said in an email statement that news of COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday was overwhelming.
“To all those Albertans who, for one reason or another, have not taken your hit, today is a message. Please listen to your peers and loved ones. Look. Don’t wait any longer,” Shepherd said.
“To Jason Kenney and the UCP, who are still working to protect themselves from political backlash instead of protecting the health of Albanians. Stop hiding. Look at what is happening in our hospitals and communities. It’s time to grow and “We show leadership. Implement the same measures we see working in other jurisdictions, including vaccine passports.”
