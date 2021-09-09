International
International Food Festival returns for 2021 | Local News
St. John’s Catholic Church will once again host its International Food Festival, with the 2021 event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Langlade County Fairs.
We are back, said Kaye Matucheski and Karen Duff, the festival chairs. After putting this very unique festival on hold since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very excited for the whole community to come out and join in the fun.
Admission is free for the full day of activities with unique dining options with cuisines from around the world.
The day will begin in the pavilion (barn) with a Polka Mass celebrated at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember. The music will be provided by the polka band, The New Generation.
At 10 a.m., the International Food Court and all booths and lotteries will open at the Multipurpose Building.
The plan is to sample a variety of ethnic food and drinks from eight different countries, said Duff, general cuisine manager for the festival.
The isolated countries are Germany, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico and the United States. For those who have a sweet tooth, there is an ethnic dessert stand, and Sweet Shoppe will have sundaes and root beer notes. Coffee Shoppe will feature home-made Johns from the mineral days at All Saints School, using retired chef Erla Marvins. Also featured are collages made by The Dixie Lunch, a festival favorite.
Many local families are preparing food from their heritage site, with recipes given generation after generation.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Kids Zone will be open where kids of all ages can play in and out. Inside, kids can earn prizes by playing games such as nerf hunting, squash, bowling, peg hunting and fishing. Outdoors, they can burn a little extra energy in the dance house.
Live entertainment begins at noon with Lovin Country, with Don and Rosie Malitz playing a range of genres.
Also at noon, watch NFL football games on a flat-screen TV in the beer garden and buy 50/50 lottery tickets in the afternoon.
This silent auction of years has an autographed Green Bay Packers football, a pack of Theater Palace movies, some home decor items and a dinner for six spareribs, sauerkraut, roasted squash, salad, wine and peaches and berries red to crumble. Attendees can also offer a breakfast and a fire truck ride with the Antigo Fire Department. Not to be missed, there is also a breakfast and car ride with the squad with the Antigo Police Department.
The bag-onality room has a variety of used bags of brands such as Nine West and Vera Bradley, along with handmade jewelry and bracelets and cosmetic bags.
The harvest room contains seasonal home-baked bread and autumn items such as squash, squash, colored corn and corn stalks. There will also be a variety of fall decorations and colorful mom plants available to decorate your home for the fall season.
There will be plenty of themed baskets in the basket booth and there will be a two-tiered cake lottery, made of real paper coin wrapped in various denominations. There is also a Packers lottery in the back door and a John Deere tractor game for kids.
Of particular interest is a large, full-size quilt with a blue and turquoise sponge with bright purple pieces; in the center of the quilt is a pattern of delicate multicolored dragonflies, all created by artisan and quilt master Mary Winski.
The fun-filled day will culminate at 3 p.m., Matucheski said.
The lottery winners, a fridge full of bugs and the 42-inch Zero-Turn Lawnmower Cub Cadet Ultima will then be selected. The final draw at 3:30 p.m. will be cash withdrawals, with 10 cash prizes of $ 500 and the final grand prize of $ 10,000.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.antigojournal.com/news/local/international-food-festival-returns-for-2021/article_0815c75e-ed33-576a-9897-40e8fdecfff6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]