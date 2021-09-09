The Taliban cabinet sends the first message in the world. What he says, what he does not do World News

New Delhi: The new Taliban organization in Kabul has said it wants healthy relations with all of Afghanistan’s neighbors based on mutual respect, although it assures that Afghan land will not be used against the security of any nation.

A statement from the Taliban’s leadership office outlining the policies of the so-called new cabinet announced Tuesday said the new regime is committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not contrary to Islamic law, and the national values ​​of Afghanistan.

The statement was signed by Taliban isolation chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, who has been named supreme leader with ultimate control over religious, political and security issues.

We want strong and healthy relationships with our neighbors and all other countries based on mutual respect and interaction. “Our relations with those countries will be based on the highest interests and benefits of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Our message to our neighbors, the region and the world is that the land of Afghanistan will not be used against the security of any other country. We assure everyone that there is no concern from Afghanistan and expect the same from them, she added.

The statement further assured foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organizations and investors in Afghanistan that they would not face any problems and that the Taliban were doing their best for their complete safety and security.

Their presence is [the] need our country, so they should do their job with peace of mind, the statement said.

The Taliban organization said it is committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not contrary to Islamic law and the country’s national values. He also called on all countries to appreciate the building of strong and cordial political, diplomatic and good relations with us and also to cooperate with us.

We do not want enmity with anyone. Afghanistan is everyone’s common home. “We will respect all their legitimate rights and aspirations and use their potential to rebuild the country,” the statement said.

Silent to terror, women’s rights

Experts, however, noted that the statement was tacit to an important condition in the peace agreement signed by the Taliban and the US in February 2020, the need for the group to sever ties with al-Qaeda and other foreign terrorist groups. . Many of the 33 members of the interim structure, including Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sirajuddin Haqqani, are subject to UN sanctions for their links to terrorism.

The experts also noted that the statement was largely silent on protecting the rights of women and children and preserving the benefits of the core demands of the international community over the past two decades.

The statement said only that the Taliban would take serious and effective steps towards the protection of human rights, minority rights and the rights of underprivileged groups within the requirements of the sacred religion of Islam.

Describing the media as an important element of the country, the statement said the Taliban would work for freedom, functioning and improving the quality of the media. He added, “We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred principles of Islam, the national interests of the country and the impartiality of our narrations.”

The caretaker cabinet will work to abide by Islamic rules and Sharia law, while securing Afghanistan’s borders and ensuring peace and sustainable development. The statement described education as one of the country ‘s most important requirements, and said the configuration would provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences for all compatriots within the Sharia framework.

In the economic field, the Taliban said they will manage domestic income transparently, provide special opportunities for international investment and various trade sectors, and fight unemployment effectively.

The statement said the Taliban value all talented and professional people, such as researchers, doctors, scientists and engineers, and urged people not to leave the country.