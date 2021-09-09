International
Hunter stays closed as COVID restrictions are eased in other parts of NSW
The Hunter Valley will remain in isolation as regions that have not had recent infections, including the North and Mid-North coasts, some freedom will be restored.
Main points:
- TheHunter has registered 12 new cases with COVID
- John Barilaro says easing restrictions in inland regions is “bitter”
- Muswellbrook is preparing for a vaccination strike as the state pushes towards its 70 percent target
The news comes amid the release of the New South Wales government’s COVID recovery roadmap.
Hunter public health inspector David Durrheim said the decision to keep restrictions in place was a severe blow to communities that had already endured months of home-stay warrants.
“For those who have been in detention and continue to be in detention, this is really difficult,” he said.
There were 12 new cases in Hunter recorded in the 24 hours to 20:00, including nine who were not in complete isolation.
Hunter New England (HNE) Health is investigating four cases in Nelson Bay that were contagious in the community and have not yet been linked to a known source.
Of the four new cases in Newcastle, two from Adamstown Heights were isolated while infecting.
A person in New Lambton caught the virus at work and there is a mysterious case in Kotara.
Two of the three new cases in the Lake Macquarie (LGA) local government area were infectious in the community.
A case in Woodrising has not yet been linked, while cases in Catherine Hill Bay and Dora Creek have been tracked.
Dr Durrheim said people had to stay vigilant and take the blow.
“We know this is difficult for those in the essential services who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe from the virus and to ensure that we all have a chance to succeed. vaccinated and protected against it, “he said.
Mining community on standby
On Thursday a contractor from Dungog LGA who lives in Muswellbrook while working on the railway loop project at the Mount Pleasant mine site tested positive.
One of their colleagues from Heddon Greta near Kurri Kurri also tested positive and was infectious in the community.
More staff from the contracting company are being tested.
It comes ahead of the first stroke of the Upper Hunter vaccine on Saturday, which will take place at the Muswellbrook Indoor Sports Center.
“Trying to find a balance”
Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said that while many areas would have their home stay orders lifted, people in Huntermust continue to follow restrictions that have been in place for more than a month.
“It is based on active cases in the community,” he said.
“We know with COVID, the way it is contagious and transmissible, we need to have a level of protection for New South Wales regional and rural.
“Some areas will be opened in a restricted environment and others will not.
“We will work with those communities to make sure vaccination rates increase.”
The state government says the new freedoms for fully vaccinated people will take effect Monday after NSW reaches its target of 70 percent of the population being dosed twice.
Other freedoms will be announced when the 80 percent target is reached.
Barilaro said it was an act of deception.
“I want to be in advance with the people of NSW regional we are trying to find a balance and we are trying to do the right thing,” he said.
