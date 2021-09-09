Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau angrily accuses top rival of favoring abortion curfew, gun owners





Liberal Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau appears to be Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole speaking during the federal election in the French-language leaders’ debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada September 8, 2021. Justin Tang / Pool via REUTERS

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing a possible election defeat, attacked his main opponent on Wednesday, accusing him of favoring abortion restrictions and wanting to loosen arms controls. Opinion polls suggest Erin O’Toole’s right-wing Conservatives could win the Sept. 20 vote, ending a six-year rule by center-left Liberals. At the end of a two-hour debate of French leaders, Trudeau said O’Toole was on the side of the arms lobby and wanted to overturn a liberal ban on assault weapons. He also said dozens of conservative lawmakers had voted in favor of the bill to curb abortions that were defeated in the House of Commons in June. “Mr O’Toole refused to tell Canadians what he wanted to do. He signed agreements with special interest groups,” Trudeau said. “He is offering poor leadership … he cannot be trusted.” O’Toole, who has repeatedly attacked Trudeau’s decision to call early elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, responded that the liberal leader would “say everything to win” and said he was in favor of abortion rights. Last Sunday O’Toole waived a campaign promise to lift the ban on some offensive weapons after Trudeau accused him of consolation in the arms lobby. Trudeau called the election two years ahead of schedule as a referendum on tackling his pandemic, but has struggled to overcome voter fatigue. Wednesday’s two-hour debate was the second and last to be held in French, which is spoken mainly in Quebec. The province comprises 78 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons and is crucial to any party seeking office. Leaders will hold another debate Thursday in English, the language spoken by two-thirds of Canada’s 38 million people. An Ipsos Research poll for Global News on Wednesday put the Conservatives at 35% of public support, with the Liberals at 32% and the Left-leaning New Democrats at 21%. ($ 1 = C $ 1.2702) Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney and Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

