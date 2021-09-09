The families of the 9/11 victims are still seeking answers in court





But the family members of the 9/11 victims are still seeking accountability from another country – Saudi Arabia – as well as seeking more information hidden from the US government in US courts.

Suspicion of Saudi Arabia has persisted, however, and the tough efforts of 9/11 families over the past two decades have forced the U.S., little by little, to share early instructions linking the kidnappers to Saudi officials but hiding them. in secret and were hidden from the public as classified information.

Sustainability has yielded results. More details on those investigations may come as a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia continues in court.

That lawsuit exists only because, after years of campaigning by 9/11 families, Congress passed a special law in 2016 that allows individuals to sue governments for terrorist attacks. President Joe Biden has tried to keep a campaign promise to release information to the FBI about the 9/11 investigations by ordering a review of information in the office. A group of 9/11 families had asked him to stay away from Ground Zero if the documents were not published. RELATED: Saudi Embassy Says Welcomes Release of Classified Documents Related to 9/11 Attacks A military commission issue continues at Guantanamo. Separated from the 9/11 family lawsuit, there have been moves this week in military commissions in Guantanamo Bay over 9/11 organizer Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others accused of having a hand in the attacks. This military commission was drafted for a number of reasons, including issues related to the fact that the U.S. subjected men to enhanced interrogation techniques — in other words, torture — and because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They appeared in preliminary hearings this week, but the trial is unlikely to begin until 2022. has been postponed several times. The five arrested were indicted in 2012. CNN’s Ellie Kaufman has been covering up the military tribunal against the alleged 9/11 conspirators. Justice takes a long time. That 9/11 indictment and the military commission are still ongoing 20 years after the attacks is evidence of the difficulty of achieving justice and accountability for a terrorist plot that not only shot down skyscrapers in Manhattan, left a huge hole in the Pentagon and shot down four planes airline, but also changed the lifestyle and travel of Americans. First, 28 pages. A first step in this long history of insistence by 9/11 families blaming Saudi Arabia was the attempt to declassify 28 pages of the 9/11 Commission’s historic report investigating the causes of the attacks. The only part of the report was kept secret, the 28 pages were kept classified for years until they were published, under public pressure, during the Obama administration. Saudi contacts with the kidnappers. Those long-classified documents confirmed that some of the 9/11 kidnappers had been in contact with and had received support from individuals linked to the Saudi government, CNN reported at the time of publication. They included the stunning revelation that the phone number of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who was then the Saudi ambassador to the US, was in the phone book of Abu Zubaydah, who is currently being held in the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay and was an associate of bin Laden . Separately, the US Supreme Court has agreed to accept Zubaydah’s request for information from CIA contractors about his detention and torture in Poland, where there is a Polish criminal case over the CIA black site -s there. In addition to Bandar’s number, Zubaydah had the registered number of a guard working at the Saudi Embassy in the US. The 28 pages also describe Bandar’s financial support for a man, Osama Bassnan, who had been in contact with the two kidnappers. CNN’s Jennifer Rizzo wrote a more in-depth review of 28 pages. In 2020, as part of a lawsuit filed by family members 9/11, the U.S. Department of Justice accidentally included the name of another Saudi Embassy official , Ahmed al-Jarrah, in court documents. Read more about al-Jarrah of ProPublica , who reported that he had been investigated by the FBI, but had no evidence to suggest he was involved at all in the 9/11 plot. US presidents have sought to protect Saudi Arabia from U.S. lawsuits, citing the need for national security and to protect Americans from retaliatory lawsuits. The Trump administration fought against the publication of al-Jarrah’s name, for example. Obama vetoed congressional efforts to authorize 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia in federal court. It was the only time during his presidency that Congress rejected Obama’s veto. “Obviously we all still bear the scars and traumas of 9/11,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper in 2016, noting that the U.S. had set up a victim compensation fund for families. “The concern I had has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia, in itself, or my sympathy for the families of 9/11. It has to do with me not wanting a situation in which we are suddenly exposed to obligations for all the work that we are doing it all over the world. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/politics/september-11-lawsuit-saudi-arabia-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos