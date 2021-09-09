Robinson, Pepi, American WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) The United States were going through another qualifying failure at the World Cup when Antonee Robinson entered, quickly equalized the score and celebrated with a backward attack.

The whole game quickly turned upside down.

Ricardo Pepi gave the US the lead in the 75th minute, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the US beat Honduras 4-1 on Wednesday night.

“I think it’s really important that we did it just to show everyone that sometimes it will be a difficult qualifying process, but we are ready for the challenges that will come,” Robinson said. We can answer anything.

Pepi had one goal and two assists on his debut, and the Americans breathed a sigh of relief after a turbulent week of injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and a major disciplinary issue. They won for the second time in 41 qualifiers in which they lagged behind in the first half (six draws).

Coach Gregg Berhalter held a team meeting before the game and told the players that the open draws in El Salvador and at home against Canada would not have condemned the qualification. US goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Sergio Dest and midfielder Gio Reyna were injured, Steffen tested positive for COVID and midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home by Berhalter for violating COVID team protocols.

Berhalter thought the conversation helped the players start to relax.

Despite all the shit that happened in those last two days, the boys’ spirits were extremely high, he said.

However, Brayan Moya put Honduras ranked 63rd in the 27th minute, getting rid of George Bello and scoring with a header from Diego Rodrguez goalkeeper Matt Turner after John Brooks lost the ball.

This put the 10th-ranked Americans in a daunting position: They had given up the first goal in the previous 33 World Cup qualifiers on the road, winning two, losing 26 and drawing five.

Berhalter told the players in the first half that they had to change more than the lineup.

We have to compete, and that was something I was disappointed with, he recalled saying. When they scored, instead of seeing the reaction they were used to, I think their head went down a bit.

And to make it the biggest challenge, Christian Pulisic injured his left ankle early in the second half, tried to keep going and fell into a pile during a sprint a few minutes later. He was substituted in the 62nd minute.

“When Christian falls down, it’s always like, mmm, you take a deep breath because he’s our best player,” Aaronson said.

Pepi, who scored the winning penalty in recent months in the All-Star Football League match against Liga MX, at the age of 18, 242 days became the second youngest American to appear in a qualifier after Pulisic in 17 years, 193 days in March 2016 Me

The Dallas striker chose to play for the US over Mexico, the 65th player to appear for the Americans since losing in October 2017 in Trinidad and Tobago that ended a generation of seven consecutive appearances at the World Cup. He was the 42nd since Berhalter was hired in December 2018.

I feel like he had faith in me, Pepi said, so I just went there and did my job.

Berhalter made five lineup changes, introducing Pepi, Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands for their qualifying debuts and bringing back Josh Sargent, who started the opening. They were part of a lineup that was on average the youngest in the US in a qualifier in 23 years, 85 days, one that had Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in a 3-5-2 lineup, with Adams playing wide in it right rather than defensive midfield.

In the first half, the US returned to its normal 4-3-3.

We needed to push much faster, Berhalter said, to give space to our smaller midfielders to be able to win balls. We wanted to be more aggressive by suppressing them, and we thought that would lead to some turnovers.

Criticized for waiting too long to introduce substitutes on Sunday, Berhalter injected Robinson, Lletget and Aaronson to start the second half for Brooks, Bello and Sargent. The 31,000-seat house at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano was soon quietly closed.

Robinson equalized in the 48th with his first international goal. Pulisic took a pass from Pepi in midfield, dribbled and shot until Lletget, who passed. Pepi made a reverse drop in the 6-yard box for Robinson, who scored with a right-footed volley from 8 feet.

Pepi put the US ahead in the 75th. Two minutes after replacing Sands, DeAndre Yedlin passed and Pepi overtook Marcelo Pereira to header to the left of goalkeeper Luis Lpez.

Pepi exploded in the penalty area in the 86th and settled for Aaronson, his right-footed shot from 12 meters was his fifth international goal and second qualifying.

I got so angry today, I do not know what kind of invaded me, but I was just ready to go, and you can see it with all the subscribers. It was a spark, Aaronson said

Luis Lpez got a hand on Pepis hitting in the third minute of extra time. Lletget, continuing the game, hit the ball into the open net for his eighth international goal. The US scored four goals in a qualifier in Central America for the first time.

We just fought, Lletget said. We knew it just had to match their intensity. This was the biggest change in the second half.

Mexico leads the North and Central America and Caribbean region with seven points, followed by Canada and the US with five points each and identical pros and cons. Panama has five points and goal trails, while Costa Rica and Honduras have two points each and Jamaica none. The first three places qualify.

Maybe we thought it would be easier than going down to El Salvador, Honduras, Adams said. These are tough games, man. You see how hostile the crowds are, but the energy is amazing, the atmosphere is amazing. It will only make us better for the future.

Notes: Pulisic’s ankle will be praised by Chelsea. The Europe-based Americans took a charter flight to London and Berlin after the match. … Canada beat El Salvador 3-0 on goals from Atiba Hutchison, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. Mori Mexico got a goal in the 76th minute from Jess Corona in the 1-1 draw in Panama, who went ahead in the 28th minute goal of Rolando Blackburns. … Costa Rica drew 1-1 visiting Jamaica. Jimmy Marn scored in the third minute for the hosts and Shamar Nicholson equalized the score in the 47th.

