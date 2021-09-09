Work / Life: updating international employment news





Issue 38 Welcome to the latest edition of our International Employment News update. The airline says all staff should be vaccinated Australian airline Qantas has announced this all its employees should be vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 2022, with front-line employees, such as pilots, vaccinated by mid-November 2021. Those staff with medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine will be given an exemption. Qanta CEO Alan Joyce hopes this will “protect against disruptions that could be caused by just one positive Covid case”. Job vacancies requiring vaccination in the US increase 90% in August According to the worksheet actually, the share of vacancies in the US requiring the Covid-19 vaccine has increased 34% in the first week of August 2021 compared to July. The sectors with the fastest growing demand for vaccines are software development, education, sales and marketing. American employers try to understand religious exceptions US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has announced that employers should make reasonable adjustments to staff who refuse vaccination for medical reasons or because of ‘sincerely held religious beliefs’. When investigating whether an employee has ‘sincere religious beliefs’, employers should be careful not to compromise or harass employees. They should also keep in mind that religious beliefs may change over time. Scotland was encouraged to extend the four-day trial of the week The Government of Scotland has promised milionë 10 million for the companies trying four-day weeks after changes in work life caused by the pandemic. They have been encouraged to expand their judgment following a report produced by IPPR Scotland expert group which found that (surprisingly) 80% of people think they would prefer a shorter working week if their salary were protected. 65% of respondents also believed it would be a positive move for productivity. UK unions have long been protected for a four-day week. French Climate Law brings environmental issues into employee consultation Information on the environmental impact of a company should now be accessible to the companies social and economic committee (CSE) in a database, as CSE should be consulted on this topic. To help with this, employee representatives will be able to take a training course of up to 5 days on issues. If CSE appoints a chartered accountant to assist, the accountant will need to consider the company’s environmental impact in their report. Germany needs immigrants to combat its growing skills shortage According to Detlef Scheele, chairwoman of the Federal Employment Agency (BA), Germany will have to attract hundreds of thousands of migrants in the coming years to make up for a significant shortage of skilled workers in several industries, including healthcare and construction. The Enabled Immigration Act, which came into force in March 2020, was created to expedite work permit applications for foreigners seeking to enter the German labor market, but has not been effective so far. Politicians have criticized him and the wider German immigration system for not being competitive enough to attract global talent. The CBI warns that the UK is facing 2 years of unemployment The CBI, the largest group of employers in the UK, has warned of this labor supply problems affecting multiple industries in the UK such as construction, retail, and hospitality, can take up to two years. The CBI blamed the Brexit shortages and the pandemic that plagues a limited number of EU workers. Officials have told companies they should hire British workers instead of hoping for rule changes that will allow temporary EU employees who have previously held these positions. The CBI has warned that this will not resolve the issues and called on the government to address the short-term economic needs of the UK. Remuneration of directors in Europe under the watchful eye of investors Analysis by consulting firm Georgeson reveals that the AGM 2021 season saw investors in Europe’s seven largest markets increase their hostility to the salary of directors and the re-election of the same directors. The report shows that votes where more than 10% of the votes cast were against have increased by 37% year on year in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands. This is an 18% increase in the AGM 2020 season.

