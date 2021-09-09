What would it take to vaccinate the world against COVID-19?

In a world of 7.9 billion people, some 5.57 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine are administered globally. But those doses are not evenly distributed throughout the world. There is a huge gap in vaccine rates between richer nations and lower income countries.

About 80% of the population in high- and middle-income countries received the first dose, compared with only 20% of the population in low- and middle-income countries, according to World Health OrganizationWith In low-income countries, only 1.9% of the population has received even one dose.

Underlying that vaccine inequality, Northeastern experts say, is a question of who is calling metaphorical shooting and why. And who is in control complicates the already difficult process of dividing the fruits of a critical scientific undertaking: the production and distribution of vaccines.

A critical element of supply chain management that people overlook is power, he says Nothing Sanders, Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management in the Northeast. Power is an incredibly powerful force, a pun that is not intended to be there.

A program called COVAX was created by the World Health Organization and other global health organizations in an attempt to mitigate inequalityWith the Program uses the financial support of the richest countries to distribute vaccines to people all over the world. But last year, officials in rich countries bought most of the initial supply of vaccines instead of redistributing them, in some cases to replenish stocks for the possibility of needing future doses.

When the White House announced that the United States would administer a third blow to Americans starting in September, this sparked outrage among those watching the spread of international vaccines. Their argument: Why focus on boosting the immunity of those who already have some protection when the virus is changing into increasingly dangerous variants as it spreads among unvaccinated communities globally?

Photo by Matthew Modoono / Northeastern University

There are generally two possible approaches to shooting with weapons worldwide, he says Brook Baker, Professor of Northeastern Law and Senior Policy Analyst for Health GAP (Global Access Project).

The first, which he describes as the status quo, relies on drug companies to increase their capacity to produce vaccines and to be willing to split doses in lower-income countries without raising prices. But for now, he says, that system is encouraging rich countries to buy doses while companies are not largely forced to share with countries that can not pay that much.

The other approach, he says, would be for governments to force drug companies to share their intellectual property around COVID-19 vaccines. Basically, they will have to share the recipe with other people who wanted to get the life-saving vaccine.

Such a knowledge-sharing approach would have to go beyond simply recipe-sharing, however, Baker says. You need a cooking class, you need a kitchen, you need an inspector to make sure there are no mice and rockers running, he says, extending the analogy of the recipe.

Sanders agrees, adding that a country may not have the materials, or the technological know-how, to produce its own vaccines.

It’s complicated. It has to be done in a very smart way, Sanders says. He also has the potential to enter a lot of bad actors.

There is already an illegal market for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as personal protective equipment, vaccination cards, coronavirus tests and other certifications, he says. Nikos Passas, professor of criminology and criminal justice and co-director of Institute for Security and Public Policy in the Northeast. He is also leading a study to explore ways to disrupt cash flow in illegal and counterfeit drug networks.

The minute the Russians and Chinese made their vaccines available because they came first, there were immediate sales of fake vaccines of these products on the dark network, Passas says. The illegal market for some of the western vaccines has been smaller, however, he says, because the vaccine is freely available from official approved channels (such as pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals) in the US, for example. In countries where vaccines are in short supply or more difficult to obtain, he says, there is more motivation for people to steal bullets or create fake ones to sell.

Baker and Sanders both advocate for the establishment of vaccine centers, located in places around the world where more people can reach. Such facilities would be built as training centers where vaccine production technology is built on an industrial scale and all safety controls are in place. Partners would be brought in to create some kind of curriculum to create more local knowledge to produce pictures on a larger scale.

The World Health Organization and COVAX are currently working to create one a technology transfer center for mRNA vaccine technologies in South Africa.

He is just getting up from his feet. It does not yet have super strong financial support, but it is promising, Baker says. Should we have started that last year? Yes. If we did not start last year, should we start this year? Yes.

It’s not just about who has the technology and who has the money to pay for it, however, Sanders says. Human relations, communication and negotiation also play important roles. That’s one of the reasons we don’t have a united world, she says. Technology alone is not the answer and is illustrated by the problems we see.

Despite, Baker says, the continued emergence of virus variants raises the threat that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to destroy the globe and raises the sense of urgency to reduce the size of unvaccinated communities around the world.

We can not proceed with the business as usual. We cannot guarantee companies the right to control their intellectual property and not to share technology. We need to use all the unused capacity, he says. Every month we wait, thousands of other people die. So every month delay is counted in the lives of real people.

