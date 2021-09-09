Paragon Controls, Inc. Becomes the Newest Member of BACnet International | tidings





ATLANTA, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -The BACnet community is proud to announce that Paragon Controls Inc. has become the latest company to join BACnet International as a Silver member. Paragon, founded in 1984, is an industry leader in providing building performance by designing and manufacturing airflow and pressure measurement systems and solutions. Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Paragon works to make buildings smarter, more efficient, safer and healthier for residents through the use of their innovative products. “Paragon understands that our customers demand superior quality products and services,” he said Michelle Foszcz, President of Paragon. “To this end, we undertook rigorous third-party BACnet testing to gain the right to use the BTL Trademark, which assures our customers that our products have passed a global standard established to prove that BACnet features are implemented correctly eliminating the time, money and energy expended to resolve network communication errors after installation. “ Paragon joins more than 150 leading building automation suppliers as members of BACnet International that support the promotion of BACnet as a global communication protocol. “Paragon shares our commitment to ensure that the highest quality BACnet products are on the market,” he said Andy McMillan, President and Managing Director of BACnet International. “We are happy to have them as part of the association and look forward to their contributions and collaborations.” You can find more information on BACnet International members hereCompanies interested in enjoying the benefits of BACnet International membership can get more information herewith About BACnet International BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interaction testing, educational programs, and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees the operation of BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global list of products testedWith the BACnet Standard it was developed by the American Society of Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and made available to the public so that manufacturers can create interactive product systems. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related stakeholders worldwide. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers, and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of control equipment that BACnet uses for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.orgwith Contact with the media Natalie Nardone, BACnet International, 770-971-6003, [email protected] RESOURCES BACnet International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/paragon-controls-inc-becomes-newest-member-of-bacnet-international/article_74a3d8e3-7b3e-5c51-879f-8f3af9aa1409.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos