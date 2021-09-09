One of the oldest penguins in the world, Mochica, is deadExBulletin







Shervin Hess Zoo / Oregon

Shervin Hess Zoo / Oregon For more than three decades, a penguin named Mochica fascinated visitors and served as an ambassador for its endangered species at the Oregon Zoo. The flightless bird with a large character he was described as the “old statesman” of his colony personally greeted thousands of guests in his life and was told he preferred the company of people. But he was one of the oldest Humboldt penguins on Earth, and his advanced years were accompanied by a decline in health. Mochica had trouble seeing and walking. He had a mature cataract in one eye and “aging fog” in the other, according to a statement from the zoo. He also had bilateral arthritis in his hips. On Saturday, zoo officials decided to euthanize Mochica. He was 31. “Mochica was the oldest male of its kind in any North American zoo or aquarium, probably all over the world,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the Oregon Zoo bird population. said in the statementwith “His extraordinary longevity says a lot about his desire for life and the quality of care he received over the years,” Koons added. He often preferred humans over penguins Launched in 1990, Mochica or Mo, as it was sometimes called quickly became a penguin of the people. He thrived on greeting visitors to the zoo and often chose to spend time in his guard quarters rather than with other birds in the penguin. “It was very common to go into the kitchen area and find Mo who was ‘helping’ with food preparation or just hanging out with the care staff there,” Koons said. As Mochica’s condition worsened, zoo staff would include an arthritis medicine in his “steady seafood breakfast” and arrange laser therapy sessions for him. He survived long during his life expectancy Mochica lived more than a decade after the typical, 20-year lifespan of the Humboldt penguins. According to Guinness World Records, the oldest penguin in captivity is one female gentoo penguin named Olde who was 41 years old as of this April. Now, Koons says he hopes Mochica’s legacy will be the continued conservation of the Humboldt penguins, of whom only about 12,000 breeding pairs remain. According to International Union for Conservation, Humboldt penguins are “vulnerable” to extinction. The species is native to the coast outside Peru and Chile and is threatened by overfishing of its prey, entanglement in fishing nets and the destruction of its habitat.

