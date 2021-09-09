News and teams of the ICC team for the T20 World Cup for the 2021 World Cup so far





The IC20 Men’s 2020 World Cup 2021 will start in Oman on 17 October. With just over a month to go, teams have started announcing their teams for the mega event.

Here are the ones announced so far: New Zealand Group 2 Super12 Matches: October 26 at the KPA October 31 v. IND November 3 in B1 November 5 at A2 November 7 at AFG Team: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee ; Injury cover: Adam Milne MM SHUM N. NEW ZEALAND TEAM ICC Men’s New Zealand World Cup T20 2021 Australia Super12 Group 1 Matches: October 23 in SA 28 October in A1 30 October v ENG November 4 at B2 November 6 against WI Team: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa MM SHUM NQ SKUAD AUSTRALIA Australia ICC T20 Men’s World Championship 2021 Papua New Guinea Round 1, Group B Matches: October 17 against OMA October 19 against SCO October 21 v. BAN PNG ICC Men’s World Cup T20 2021 2021 Team: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosyo Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner MM SHUM N THE SKUAD PNG Pakistani Super12 Group 2 Matches: October 24 against IND October 26 against NZ October 29 against AFG November 2 at A2 November 7 in B1 Pakistan ICC T20 Men’s World Championship 2021 Team: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood MM MUCH NQ PAKISTAN SCUAD India Super12, Group 2 Matches: October 24 at the KPA 31 October v. NZ November 3 at AFG November 5 in B1 November 8 at A2 India team for the 2021 Men T20 World Cup Team: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (week), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravvarshuarh, Jas ; Ready: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur; Mentor: MS Dhoni MM MUCH NQ INQUADIA OF INDIA Round 1 of Oman, Group B Matches: October 17 against PNG October 19 against BAN October 21 against SCO Oman ICC T20 Men’s World Championship 2021 Team: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan MM MUCH NQ OMAN SQUAD Bangladesh Round 1, Group B Matches: October 17 against SCO October 19 against OMA October 21 against PNG Bangladesh ICC Men’s TC World Cup 2021 2021 squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumer Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain;Reservations: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob MM SHUM NQ BANGLADESH SQUAD England Super12, Group 1 Matches October 23 against WI October 27 at B2 30 October v OUTSIDE November 1 in A1 November 6 in SA England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Team: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, David Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood; Reservations:Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince MM MUCH NQ ENGLAND SQUAD South Africa Super12, Group 1 Matches: October 23 v FIKUR October 26 against WI 30 October v A1 November 2 v B2 6 November v ENG ICC Men’s TC World Cup South Africa 2021 2021 Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi van der Dussen; Reservations: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams MM SHUM NQ SQUAD T AF SOUTH AFRICA Ireland Round 1, Group A Matches: October 18 against NED October 20 against SL October 22 against NAM Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 2021 Team: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin OBrien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker , Ben White, Craig Young MM SHUM NQ SKUAD TEL IRLANDANDS

