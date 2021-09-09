Conservatives call for urgent ban on deep – sea mining | Biodiversity

A motion calling for a ban on deep-sea mining has been approved in Marseille at the world’s largest biodiversity summit since the pandemic, following an overwhelming vote of support from governments and civil society groups.

The World Congress of the International Union for Conservation of Nature recognized the concerns of scientists that the loss of biodiversity will be inevitable, likely to be permanent, and the consequences for the ecosystem of unknown oceans if deep-sea mining is allowed.

Conservatives say the motion sends a strong message to governments about global opposition to deep-sea seabed mining for minerals and precious metals.

Matthew Gianni, co-founder of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC), said he was pleased with the overwhelming support for the ban by government, agencies and NGOs.

Member states of the International Seabed Authority, including France, which hosted the congress, must wake up and act on behalf of civil society and the environment now and take action in support of a moratorium, Gianni said.

Among governments and government agencies, 81 voted in favor of the moratorium, 18 against and 28 abstained. For NGOs and civil society groups, the vote was even higher in favor of the movement 069, with 577 for, 32 against and 35 abstentions.

The German environment ministry, the Fiji government and many other government agencies voted to support the motion, according to the DSCC.

E motion Calls on all members of the state to support a moratorium on deep-sea mining until rigorous and transparent impact assessments are carried out, social, cultural and economic risks are understood and the protection of the marine environment is ensured. He also called on states to promote the reform of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to ensure transparent and environmentally responsible decision-making and regulation.

Approximately 167 countries and the European Union are members of the ISA, a multi-agency authority established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The body is debating whether to start licensing commercial seabed mining in just two years.

Charles Clover, executive director of the Blue Marine Foundation, said the International Seabed Authority is so hidden from the public that deep-sea mining, with little investigation into its environmental consequences, has allowed it to progress to the point where it can started in just two years. The overwhelming vote in this IUCN move is an expression of what the world actually wants a moratorium on deep-sea mining. ISA now needs to take this very seriously.

Conservative organizations, including the IUCN, have noted the conflict of interest at the heart of the ISA. His dual mandate to promote the development of deep-sea minerals ensuring that this development is not harmful to the environment has led to calls from the IUCN and others for improved oversight by the international community to make sure marine life is protectedwith

In June, the Pacific nation of Nauru promoted the two-year rule, referred to by some as the nuclear option, which sets a two-year deadline for the ISA to complete the regulations governing the industry. If it is unable to do so, the ISA is required to allow the mining companies to start operating under whatever regulations were in place at the time.

There are signs of opposition to competition towards commercial mining by ISA members. In a letter to ISA in July, the 54-member African group said that promoting Nauru’s two-year rule was likely to weaken rather than facilitate the development of an effective regime that fully embodies the principle of the legacy of common to humanity.

The letter stated that the financial regime that properly compensates humanity for its resources had not yet been established. Further, African groups commenting on transparency, inspection, compliance, enforcement and cross-border damage were not included in the draft regulations, he said.

Movement 069 was sponsored by Fauna and Flora International and sponsored by the MarViva Fundacin in Costa Rica, the Natural Resources Protection Council, the Sylvia Earle Alliance / Mission Blue, USA, Synchronicity Earth, MB, Wildlands Conservation Trust, South Africa and the Fund World for Nature.