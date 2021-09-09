Aircraft liquidation targeted by the end of the year





Specialists Development Inc. (DSI), which has been held to complete operations at Aerion through a liquidation process under Florida statutes, hopes to complete sales of the assets of the former supersonic aircraft designer by the end of the year. However, it is unclear how much that wealth will reach as much of what is available for sale is intellectual property, said Joseph Luzinski, DSI’s appointee and senior executive director. Aerion, which designed the AS2 supersonic business aircraft, has about $ 100 million in outstanding claims. GE Aviation – which would have produced the Affinity engine for AS2 – made nearly $ 32 million of that. But Aerion has claims from a number of aerospace companies – Spirit AeroSystems, which strengthened its partnership with Aerion a year ago, owes about $ 4.9 million and Boeing more than $ 3.5 million, according to court documents. While Aerion has some fixed assets to sell, such as computers, software and wind tunnel models, it has no real estate assets as it was early in the development work to build its headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. But numerous patents are available. “There are no ratings for these types of assets, there is no Kelley Bluebook or comp. There is no clear indication of how much the assets are worth,” Luzinski said, adding that the market will determine it. The parties have already arrived after the news of the liquidation spread, he said, noting that he had received a call from private equity interests as well as a “major aircraft manufacturer”. The DSI also has a list of airspace and other companies that may have an interest, he said. “Hopefully this will create a spiritual sales process that will generate value,” he said.

