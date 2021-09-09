International
New international students greet from 64 countries
Richard Bennet Morales ’24 is what you would call the “third child of culture”.
By definition, the term refers to a child who grows up in a different culture from the one in which his parents grew up. And Bennet Morales fits the description.
Born in Puerto Rico to Spanish and American parents, he moved to Paris at the age of 3, and to Barcelona 11 years later. After graduating from a French-speaking high school, he resided in Madrid, briefly, with his family.
And now, he is among 392 international students studying at Wesleyan this fall.
“I was really interested in going to the US since high school, especially looking for liberal arts schools because of the academic flexibility it offers compared to European universities that have more restrictive curricula,” said Bennet Morales. “I visited several colleges around Boston, New York and Washington DC, and from what I saw, Wesleyan was the one who felt most hospitable and honest during the tour. I felt that Wesleyan could be one of my ‘homes.’
Sweden’s Edvin Tran Hoac ’25 started his Wesleyan distance trip during the spring semester 2021 and is “very excited for classes to start,” he said. “I have not yet decided what I will do yet, but I am really happy with my current schedule, which covers my curiosity and academic interests.”
Before applying to Wes, Tran Hoac, who is an international Davis researcher, was first impressed by the “beautiful people” he met and the “beautiful campus” he encountered during a campus visit.
“I particularly liked the fact that the university was known for being diverse and inclusive, in addition to being a highly academic institution. parts, were the reasons I decided to come to Wesleyan, “he said.
Tran Hoac joins 111 other international students from the 2025 Class, representing 64 countries and 11% of their entire class. Combined with their fellow American students, international students bring great racial diversity to the university49% of the 2025 class are colored students.
“As an international classroom group of 2025, the ethnic, cultural, lived experience and diversity of worldview that these students are bringing to Wesleyan is extraordinary,” said Morgan Keller, director, Office of International Student Affairs during his message to welcome. “They will deeply enrich our campus community through their in-class and out-of-class engagement during their journey as Wesleyan International Students, or ‘Global Cardinals’ as I have learned to say.”
For Diana Venus ’24, going to America to continue her education was an unattainable dream. Coming from a low-income family in Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, Venus had no support other than her help. Through numerous researches and internet searches, Venus ended up finding and applying to Wesleyan.
“I really wanted to study anthropology and get involved in social activism, and I thought education abroad would prepare me better for life. I love my country and I want to serve my community, and I know that “Going to Wesleyan can give me the knowledge, skills and connections I need to work towards social change at home,” she said.
When people ask Venus where she is from, she proudly says Kyrgyzstan. “Most people either don’t say anything later or say they’ve never heard of it. Few actually make an effort to pronounce it correctly and ask questions, which I appreciate,” she said.
Bennet Morales, who now serves as the international student guidance leader for the Office of Residential Life, can relate to newcomers to campus as it was in their shoes just three years ago. He recalls the initial challenge of adapting to life not only in Wesleyan but in the United States, and concentrating all academic writing and reading in English.
International Student Orientation, a rigorous three-day program exploring the full range of academic and co-curricular opportunities available at Wesleyan, “played a major role in welcoming us here, especially through meeting with the international community,” said Bennet Morales. . “I actually live this year with two of the people I met in my early days on campus!”
International Students joined the Regular Student Orientation with the rest of the 2025 Class on September 1st. Additional photos are below: (Photos by Olivia Drake)
