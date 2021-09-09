Nantahala Outdoor Center Announces New International Adventure Program 2022 | tidings





BRYSON CITY, NC, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC), Leaders in Outdoor Adventure since 1972, today announced the launch of its new international adventure travel tours starting in the spring of 2022 in celebration of its 50th anniversary.th anniversary season. Starting now, outdoor enthusiasts can plan trips abroad, including activities for which the NOC is well known and more, to countries around the world. The NOC will begin its international travel program in 2022 with 12 trips offering various itineraries available for ages six and up with activities ranging in skill level from beginner to expert. Comprehensive excursions are fully planned and guided by experienced guides and include everything from adventure and gear to accommodation and food, with the exception of flights. Due to partnerships with local guides and hosts in each region, these trips offer intimate and authentic experiences with smaller groups, off-road excursions and unique accommodations. This creates an accessible approach to adventure travel, where guests can sail with confidence and experience some of the most beautiful places on Earth without feeling like a tourist. With NOC’s 50 years of adventure experience, trips have opportunities that include multi-sport itineraries and a range of special adventure activities, such as white water rafting, kayaking, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, paragliding and horseback riding. Non-adventurous activities include unique cultural experiences, bear views, safaris, wine tastings and farm-to-table meals. “Nantahala Outdoor Center is extremely excited to launch international travel experiences for our guests as a way to celebrate 50 years of adventure,” he said. Colin McBeath, Chairman of the NOC. “We hope that these off-road-led expeditions foster the same spirit of adventure that we encourage in our southeastern countries, while giving people the opportunity to explore beyond their own backyard.” NOC has a long legacy of delivering domestic and international travel experiences. Before the new international adventure program, recently, trips abroad were limited to kayak adventures ChileWith Tani, NOC is offering the following international trips: Chilko-Chilcotin-Fraser, British Columbia – Rafting

– Source at Sea Multi-Sport butane – Kayak + Rafting & Culture To book an NOC international adventure trip and learn more, visitnoc.com/internationalwith About Nantahala Outer Center Nantahala Outdoor Center is the nation’s largest outdoor recreation company with operations extending to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Over one million guests visit the NOC each year to embark on a diverse collection of more than 120 different river and land itineraries, learn to kayak at the NOC’s world-famous Paddling School, travel abroad with the Adventure Travel program of NOC, test the latest outdoor equipment and buy at its LEED-certified retail stores or enjoy NOC tourist facilities such as its three restaurants and multi-level accommodation. NOC is recognized by TheNew York Timesas “Nation’s Premiere Paddling School”, “The Best Place to Learn” outside, and as “One of the Best Producers on Earth” by National Geographic Adventure. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nantahala-outdoor-center-announces-new-international-adventures-program-for-2022-301372530.html SOURCE Nantahala Outdoor Center

